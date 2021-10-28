Quick-hitters: Brian Kelly on injury updates, North Carolina, tempo offense

Comments from Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly following the 31-16 Irish victory over USC. “Great victory. It means a lot. It's a rivalry game, but it's our rivalry game at Notre Dame. I know there's a lot of teams that play us and are considered a big rivalry and certainly I understand why. But this is our game and it means a lot. It means a lot to our kids, it means a lot to our university and everybody associated with it. To come out victorious feels really good. There was a lot of preparation. They are very difficult to defend, as you know, and we needed to see our offense mature, which I thought tonight was probably that first step where we felt from the start of the game to the end of the game, the offense began to come together in the manner that we wanted to.”

