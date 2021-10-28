CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Quick-hitters: Brian Kelly on injury updates, North Carolina, tempo offense

By Patrick Engel • BlueAndGold
 6 days ago

Thursday's practice will be a pivotal one in determining sophomore running back Chris Tyree's status for Saturday's game vs. North Carolina (7:30 p.m. ET, NBC), Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly said. Tyree left the Oct. 9 game vs. Virginia Tech with a turf toe injury and did not...

Notre Dame Notebook: Brian Kelly Talks Win Over USC, Injuries

Comments from Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly following the 31-16 Irish victory over USC. “Great victory. It means a lot. It's a rivalry game, but it's our rivalry game at Notre Dame. I know there's a lot of teams that play us and are considered a big rivalry and certainly I understand why. But this is our game and it means a lot. It means a lot to our kids, it means a lot to our university and everybody associated with it. To come out victorious feels really good. There was a lot of preparation. They are very difficult to defend, as you know, and we needed to see our offense mature, which I thought tonight was probably that first step where we felt from the start of the game to the end of the game, the offense began to come together in the manner that we wanted to.”
Brian Kelly provides update on Notre Dame quarterback situation

Notre Dame has three mouths to feed in its quarterback room in Jack Coan, Tyler Buchner, and Drew Pyne. Coan opened the season as the starter before suffering an injury. In Week 5, Pyne led the team in passing in a loss to Cincinnati. In Week 6, it was Buchner that led the Irish to a win over Virginia Tech.
Watch: Brian Kelly on The Offense Coming Together In Win Over USC

Brian Kelly with comments from Notre Dame's 31-16 win over USC. Kelly talked about getting more consistency and tempo from his offense especially from QB Jack Coan. He also praised the play of DJ Brown who stepped in when Kyle Hamilton left the game with an injured knee. What's on...
Brian Kelly believes Notre Dame offense clicks with higher tempo

Speaking in a press conference on Monday ahead of their matchup with UNC, No. 11 Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly had praise for his offense’s new tempo. Kelly outlined that their greatest successes on offense this year have come when their offense doesn’t slow down and keeps their pace on the attack.
Three Notre Dame leftovers: Why the up-tempo offense could be here to stay

Brian Kelly acknowledges the element of surprise with Notre Dame’s latest offensive trial balloon may have given the Irish a boost in their 31-16 win over USC. Notre Dame going up-tempo for an entire game wasn’t just a swerve. It was something no one could have foreseen as a more permanent move unless they turned on quarterback Jack Coan’s five-year-old Hudl film from his days at Sayville (N.Y.) High School. It was a continuation of Coan’s last two drives in a comeback win at Virginia Tech, but the clock necessitated tempo.
Brian Kelly updates Michael Carmody position change

Speaking in a press conference on Monday ahead of their matchup with UNC, Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly detailed the progress with Michael Carmody’s recent position change. Carmody recently was moved to the ever-important tight end position for Notre Dame from the offensive line. The goal was to use Carmody as a larger protection option in their bigger offensive packages.
Live Updates: Brian Kelly Talks Monday at Noon, Notre Dame vs. Navy

Notre Dame head football coach Brian Kelly is talking to the media at Noon ET on Monday, Nov. 1. The Fighting Irish are 7-1 after wins vs. Florida State, Toledo, Purdue, Wisconsin, Virginia Tech, USC and North Carolina. The Irish have the one loss to Cincinnati from earlier this season. This weekend, all eyes are on the matchup at home with the Navy Midshipmen (2-6).
3-2-1: Notre Dame observations, questions & prediction following UNC win

Irish head coach Brian Kelly rightfully stopped short of calling Notre Dame’s 44-34 win Saturday over North Carolina a perfect victory. Allowing 34 points and season-highs in both passing yards (341) and total yards (564) would disqualify any team from such consideration. “We’ve got to be able to handle offenses...
Brian Kelly on Standing By Jack Coan

Brian Kelly met with the media on Monday. He was asked if he felt "vindicated" on sticking with Jack Coan as the quarterback has continued to improve this season.
