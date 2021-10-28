Patrick Mahomes not sugarcoating Chiefs' recent struggles with execution

Given an opportunity to voice his opinion of the Kansas City Chiefs’ offensive struggles on the Rich Eisen Show this week, QB Patrick Mahomes was as direct as he possibly could’ve been. After saying that the talent around him is sufficient to compete at a high level, he emphasized that their inability to execute on Sundays has been the key factor in their decline this season.

“In the NFL if you don’t execute you lose football games,” He explained. “You’ve seen that from us. When we play good I think we can play with anybody, but when we don’t execute and we don’t have great games and we don’t play to the way we’ve been coached and to our ability, we lose.

“You’ve seen that over this season, we’ve had highs and we’ve had lows. Its how we correct those, how we get better, and I’m excited just to kind of get back after it.”

Asked about his experience in dealing with the extreme difficulties both for himself and the team at large since he took over the starting role, Mahomes looked to how other great teams have historically overcome periods of underperformance.

“You have to respond to it,” Mahomes said of the rough patch. “I think if you look at all the great teams they always have dealt with spurts of adversity. We’re definitely dealing with one that’s longer than we wanted, something we didn’t expect, but how are we going to respond? How are we going to be better because of it?”

After a disheartening loss in Week 7 against the Titans, Mahomes and company will get their first chance to respond in prime time. The team is collectively relishing the opportunity to get back on the field and prove they’re better than their last performance.

“We’ve got a great chance on Monday night to really show that we can get this thing back on track against a really good football team,” Mahomes continued. “I’m excited for it, I think the guys in this locker room are excited for the challenge, and hopefully when we look back on this spurt of adversity we have we can show that was the reason we became the team we wanted to become.”

The fate of Kansas City’s season is likely in Mahomes hands until their defense figures out how to stop opponents with regularity. A slide to 3-4 and back to a position where they need to win just to break .500 is certainly less than ideal, but if any team is poised to bounce back it is the Chiefs. With the optimism Mahomes seemed to exude in his interview, Kansas City’s matchup against the Giants on Monday could be the turning point fans have been waiting for amid all the chaos of the Chiefs’ season so far.