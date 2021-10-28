CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

A quick history of the Saints and the NFL trade deadline

By John Sigler
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dB7bV_0cfYsTqx00

Few teams have been more active at the NFL trade deadline than the New Orleans Saints. They’ve already acquired running back Mark Ingram in a deal with the Houston Texans, adding a much-needed veteran presence to the backfield in someone who already knows the playbook inside and out.

And it’s part of a pattern that goes back to 2017, where the Saints have continued to make an effort at improving their roster up to the last minute. They made in-season deals to bring in help at obvious positions of need like cornerback and linebacker, and we shouldn’t rule out another deadline deal from them this season. Let’s recap the last few years:

2020: Saints trade for San Francisco 49ers LB Kwon Alexander

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Dif8B_0cfYsTqx00
New Orleans Saints middle linebacker Kwon Alexander (58) jogs during pre-game warm-ups before an NFL preseason football game against the Baltimore Ravens Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Terrance Williams)

New Orleans acquired Alexander for a conditional draft pick — a fifth rounder in 2021 that could have been delayed to 2022 if Alexander didn’t play a high enough percentage of the team’s defensive snaps. But he proved to be a big addition until his late-season Achilles injury, so the Saints ended up without a fifth round choice this year (San Francisco spent that pick on cornerback Deommodore Lenoir, who started two games before being bumped down to a special teams role).

2019: Saints make a run at Denver Broncos WR Emmanuel Sanders

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07JrGd_0cfYsTqx00
Dec 8, 2019; New Orleans, LA, USA; San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders (17) makes a catch in front of New Orleans Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore (23) in the second quarter at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. Sanders scored on the play. Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

The Saints were in on Sanders at the 2020 deadline, but they balked at a price the San Francisco 49ers were willing to pay — exchanging third- and fourth-round picks in 2020 to acquire the veteran receiver, plus a Denver fifth rounder. That addition helped power San Francisco to a Super Bowl appearance (and a big win in New Orleans), though Sanders ended up signing with the Saints as a free agent in the subsequent offseason.

2018: Saints trade for New York Giants CB Eli Apple

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sU2DR_0cfYsTqx00
Nov 11, 2018; Cincinnati, OH, USA; New Orleans Saints cornerback Eli Apple (25) celebrates with teammates after intercepting a pas against the Cincinnati Bengals in the second half at Paul Brown Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports

With cornerback an obviously glaring roster need at midseason, the Saints made a big move to bring in Apple — paying up a 2019 fourth-round pick as well as seventh-round choice in 2020. Apple didn’t meet expectations in New Orleans and was not re-signed after his contract expired, going on to play (briefly) with the Carolina Panthers in 2020 before landing with the Cincinnati Bengals this year, where he’s been a steady starter.

So will the Saints make another trade?

Maybe the Saints aren’t looking to move any more future assets around after picking up Ingram (specific trade terms remain undisclosed, but reportedly involve future late-round picks) and trading for cornerback Bradley Roby earlier this season (which cost a third rounder in 2022 and a conditional sixth-round choice in 2023).

Even with more compensatory selections working down the pipeline, they risk jeopardizing too much of their future in transactions focused on the present. At the same time there’s a lot to be said for maintaining a winning culture now even in transition from a Drew Brees-led era to, well, whatever comes next. Maybe Jameis Winston can quarterback the team for another ten years. It’s tough to decide that without giving him a viable supporting cast to audition with.

So if I’m putting my name on it: I think the Saints will look into various underperforming veterans and underwhelming youngsters around the league at wide receiver, but they aren’t going to put any serious trade compensation on the table. And they will be buyers, not sellers, at the deadline. This Saints team has shown enough to suggest they can get frisky later this season and push towards the playoffs.

They’ve just got a very specific price in mind when it comes to haggling with other teams, and they’re willing to stand pat if they can’t cut a deal on their terms. Exciting as an Allen Robinson or Brandin Cooks or Odell Beckham Jr. trade would be, I can’t see the Saints putting enough on the table to make that happen.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Monday’s Cam Newton News

An NFC South reunion for free agent quarterback Cam Newton does not appear to be in the works. The New Orleans Saints have lost starting quarterback Jameis Winston to what is believed to be a “significant” knee injury. Winston exited Sunday’s win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with a tough-looking leg injury. He reportedly underwent tests at a local hospital and head coach Sean Payton told reporters that the injury is believed to be serious.
NFL
The Spun

Saints Fans Are Furious With Buccaneers Player’s Celebration

A Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive back is getting criticized for what appeared to be a mocking Jameis Winston celebration on Sunday evening. New Orleans is leading Tampa Bay, 16-7, at halftime on Sunday. The Saints are playing without Winston, who left the divisional contest with a bad-looking knee injury. Later...
NFL
The Spun

The New Orleans Saints Released 3 Players On Tuesday

The kicker position has been a spot of real consternation for the New Orleans Saints this year. Cody Parkey is one of three Saints getting the axe this week, after Sunday’s 33-22 win over Washington Football Team. Parkey injured his groin pregame, but stuck it out and played. He did...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nfl Trade Deadline#Panthers#Texans#American Football#The New Orleans Saints#Lb Kwon#New York Giants#Eli Apple
Yardbarker

Raiders release WR Willie Snead after he asks to be cut

The Las Vegas Raiders have endured a tumultuous season that included the shocking resignation of head coach Jon Gruden but nevertheless managed to enter the bye winners of two consecutive games and at 5-2 on the campaign. Even still, one individual used the off week as an opportunity to embrace...
NFL
houstonianonline.com

Saints’ Taysom Hill blasted off after taking an illegal kick against Washington in a Week 5 match

Things started off differently James Winston and the New Orleans Saints In the Week 5 game with the Washington Football team on Sunday. Winston threw an interception to start the game, then an impressive 72-yard touchdown, then a confused cough, and you just had to know that head coach Sean Payton would probably start working on the quarterback and assistant quarterback. Tsum Hill Just a little more. Unfortunately, Hill was the victim of an illegal helmet-to-helmet kick from the back corner William Jackson The third that led to Hill being moved to the locker room.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Denver Broncos
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Houston Texans
NewsBreak
Football
NFL Teams
Carolina Panthers
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Mark Ingram Has Message For Texans After Trade To New Orleans

The Houston Texans parted ways with veteran running back Mark Ingram this week, trading him to the New Orleans Saints in exchange for a 2024 seventh-round pick. On Friday, Ingram addressed the New Orleans media about his time with the Texans and his return to the Saints. During his introductory...
NFL
The Spun

Saints Reportedly Get Disappointing News On Michael Thomas

The New Orleans Saints have been noticeably lacking depth at wide receiver through the first couple weeks of the 2021 regular season. Much of that is due to the absence of former All-Pro pass-catcher Michael Thomas. Thomas has been sidelined on the physically unable to perform (PUP) list since the...
NFL
Sporting News

Buccaneers' Tom Brady explains game-sealing interception vs. Saints: 'I just threw it to the wrong guy'

Tom Brady's regular-season struggles against the Saints continued on Sunday in the Buccaneers' 36-27 Week 8 loss to their divisional rival. The 44-year-old quarterback posted a nice-looking stat line, completing 28 of 40 passes for 375 yards and four touchdowns. However, he also tossed two interceptions including one that was returned for a touchdown with under a minute and a half left. That gave that Saints a nine-point lead and sealed Tampa Bay's loss.
NFL
ClutchPoints

The real reason Mark Ingram was traded from Texans to Saints

The Houston Texans did not want to trade Mark Ingram, to anyone. However, when Ingram’s former team, the New Orleans Saints, expressed their interest in bringing back the veteran RB, Houston was willing to acquiesce. According to Ari Meirov of Pro Football Focus, the Texans let Ingram know the Saints...
NFL
FanSided

Colts: Philip Rivers’ NFL journey might not have ended after all

Before Sunday, the post-Philip Rivers era in Indianapolis had started about as well as anybody could have hoped. Through eight games, Carson Wentz is completing over 62% of his passes for 1,926 yards (240.8 per game) and 14 touchdowns to three interceptions. Generally speaking, he’s made drastic improvements compared to his disaster 2020 season and has proven folks wrong who thought he was broken beyond repair.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Saints coach Sean Payton reveals awful injury update on Jameis Winston

The New Orleans Saints may have survived the fiery comeback attempt of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but it came with a huge cost: star QB Jameis Winston. Winston suffered a scary leg injury during the first quarter of the Week 8 contest after a tackle from Devin White. As seen in the video replays of the play, the Saints QB awkwardly twisted his leg as he fell down. He had to be carted off the field and did not return, with Trevor Siemian replacing him.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

42K+
Followers
86K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy