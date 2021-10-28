CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Green Bay Packers receiver Davante Adams (COVID) out Thursday

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3G1RmB_0cfYrtdw00

Green Bay star Davante Adams will not clear COVID-19 protocols in time for Thursday night’s game at unbeaten Arizona, NFL Network reported.

The wide receiver did not travel with the Packers (6-1) for the showdown with the Cardinals (7-0) in Glendale, Ariz.

Adams, 28, landed on the reserve/COVID-19 list Monday after testing positive. He needed to return two negative PCR tests 24 hours apart to be eligible to play.

Adams, a four-time Pro Bowler and 2020 All-Pro, is having another stellar season in 2021, posting 52 receptions for 744 yards and three touchdowns in seven games.

He has 598 catches for 7,312 yards and 65 touchdowns in 107 games (100 starts) since the Packers drafted him in the second round in 2014.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Ry7Nm_0cfYrtdw00 Also Read:

3 Green Bay Packers trades to boost team’s Super Bowl odds

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

Related
On3.com

Former Packers quarterback signs on to Indianapolis practice squad

Former Green Bay Packers quarterback Brett Hundley signed on to the Indianapolis Colts practice squad on Monday. Hundley has been moved on and off the active squad with the Colts this season, as they deal with an evolving quarterback situation. The UCLA product was drafted by the Packers in the...
NFL
The Spun

Packers Reportedly Expected To Sign Former Texans Star

The Green Bay Packers are reportedly set to add a recently-released pass rusher as they continue to try and build a Super Bowl-caliber roster. Green Bay will add former Houston Texans defensive end Whitney Mercilus, according to NFL writer Aaron Wilson. Mercilus was released by the Texans this week after nine-plus years with the organization.
NFL
The Spun

Aaron Rodgers Announces Significant Contract Decision

Aaron Rodgers announced a significant contract move on Monday. Don’t worry, though, Packers fans, it doesn’t have anything to do with his future in Green Bay. Instead, it has to do with how he’s getting paid. Rodgers, who’s carrying a cap hit of $27,073,568, announced on Monday afternoon that he...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
The Spun

Aaron Rodgers Says Chiefs vs. Packers Will Have Notable Guest

In less than a week, football fans will get to see one of the best games of the season as the Green Bay Packers face off against the Kansas City Chiefs. Aaron Rodgers and the Packers will travel to Kansas City for a massive showdown against Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs. While the Chiefs have struggled this season, they opened as the betting favorite.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Steelers#Covid#American Football#Nfl Network#Cardinals#Pcr
Sporting News

Is Davante Adams playing Week 8 after being placed on COVID list? Fantasy injury update ahead of Packers-Cardinals Thursday night matchup

Leading up to a huge Week 8 Thursday night game with the Cardinals, Davante Adams' availability is now in serious question. He was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list on Monday, and we've seen numerous players declared inactive over the past two seasons for this reason. So, is Adams playing in Week 8? We'll have the latest updates below, as well as how fantasy rankings, waiver pickups, and start 'em, sit 'em decisions will be affected by a possible Adams' absence.
NFL
Yardbarker

Packers Place WR Davante Adams on COVID List Ahead of Cardinals Game

COVID-19 continues to impact the Green Bay Packers leading up to their Thursday Night Football meeting with the Arizona Cardinals. Mere hours after reports of Packers defensive coordinator Joe Barry testing positive for COVID-19 Monday (and likely missing the game vs Arizona), the Packers placed receiver Davante Adams on the Reserve/COVID list.
NFL
WFRV Local 5

Report: Davante Adams will not clear COVID protocols, out for Thursday’s game

THURSDAY 10/28/2021 11:20 a.m. GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Packers will reportedly be without Davante Adams for Thursday’s game against the Arizona Cardinals. According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, Adams will not clear COVID-19 protocols and is out for Thursday’s game. Adams will not be the only team member missing the game, […]
NFL
wktysports.com

Davante Adams could be out Thursday against Cardinals

Davante Adams may not play Thursday for the Green Bay Packers. The all-pro wide receiver was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list Monday, as the Packers prepare to face the undefeated Arizona Cardinals on Thursday night. Pregame for Packers at Arizona begins at 5 p.m. Thursday. Kickoff at 7:20 p.m., followed...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NewsBreak
Public Health
NFL Teams
Detroit Lions
NFL Teams
Arizona Cardinals
NFL Teams
Green Bay Packers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Sports
chatsports.com

Schefter: Davante Adams Doubtful, Allen Lazard out for Packers vs. Cardinals

Green Bay Packers star Davante Adams is unlikely to suit up, while Allen Lazard will miss Thursday's game against the Arizona Cardinals, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. The Packers placed both players on the reserve/COVID-19 list this week. Pro Football Focus' Doug Kyed reported that Green Bay might at least...
NFL
profootballnetwork.com

How will the Packers fair with no Davante Adams and Allen Lazard on Thursday night?

Thursday night’s matchup between the Green Bay Packers and the Arizona Cardinals will feature two of the NFL’s best teams so far in 2021. Unfortunately for Green Bay, they will likely be missing several many of their top receivers, including Allen Lazard, Marquez Valdes-Scantling, and, most importantly, Davante Adams. Davante...
NFL
FanSided

Packers place another wideout on COVID-19 protocol with Davante Adams

The Green Bay Packers receiving corps will be majorly shorthanded this Thursday night in a huge test against the undefeated Arizona Cardinals. Allen Lazard will join Davante Adams on the COVID-19 list this week, meaning Green Bay will be without two of its top wideouts heading into an already-daunting test against Arizona on a short week.
NFL
Fox Sports Radio

Davante Adams Out and Lengthy Travel Could Spell Trouble for Green Bay

On today’s “Straight Outta Vegas with RJ Bell,” RJ and AJ Hoffman discuss the matchup between the Green Bay Packers and the Arizona Cardinals on Thursday Night Football to kick off Week 8 in the NFL. The Cardinals opened at -3.5 favorites, but with Packers star wide receiver Davante Adams being placed on the COVID-19 list, the line has swayed to the Cardinals at -6.5. RJ believes that with Adams out and the Packers travelling to Arizona, this game could spell trouble for Green Bay come Thursday night.
NFL
Field Level Media

No Aaron Rodgers? Packers now big underdogs at Chiefs

From the tightest line of Week 9 to a touchdown boost for the Kansas City Chiefs, the Green Bay Packers’ loss of Aaron Rodgers had a massive impact on the line from oddsmakers Wednesday. Rodgers tested positive for COVID-19 and will miss the game. FanDuel moved the line from Kansas...
NFL
CBS Sports

NFL Week 8 injuries: Cardinals' J.J. Watt ruled out, Packers down Davante Adams, other top WRs Thursday night

And just like that, we have another full slate of football for us to enjoy this week. With Week 7 in the rearview mirror, we can now turn our attention to Week 8, which has a number of high-profile matchups, including the "Thursday Night Football" showdown between the Packers and Cardinals. We also have a number of notable inner-division contests, including Steelers-Browns, Dolphins-Bills, and Bucs-Saints.
NFL
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

24K+
Followers
27K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy