Local runners compete at region cross country meets

The Supreme Court's questioning during oral arguments in a New York gun rights case showed that several justices have strong reservations about the state’s highly restrictive regulations for getting concealed carry permits. The case, New York State Rifle & Pistol Association, Inc. v. Bruen, is potentially the biggest gun rights...
KENOSHA, Wis. (AP) — Prosecutors at Kyle Rittenhouse’s murder trial Wednesday played video for the jury that captured the repeated sound of gunfire in the streets as they began recounting the night Rittenhouse shot three people, two fatally, during a tumultuous demonstration against police brutality. In one of the bystander...
Former Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III was driving at 156 miles per hour seconds before the crash that killed a 23-year-old woman, according to a police report obtained by CBS News. The 22-year-old was released from the team hours after police said he would face a felony driving under the influence charge.
The director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention signed off Tuesday evening on a recommendation that Pfizer-BioNTech’s lower-dose Covid vaccine be available to children 5 to 11. As a result, more than 28 million children are now able to receive their vaccines. The CDC director, Dr. Rochelle Walensky,...
GENEVA (AP) — All sides in Ethiopia’s yearlong war in the Tigray region have committed abuses marked by “extreme brutality” that could amount to war crimes and crimes against humanity, the U.N. human rights chief said Wednesday, noting “the big numbers of violations” are linked to Ethiopian forces and those from neighboring Eritrea.
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Republican Glenn Youngkin won the Virginia governor’s race early Wednesday, tapping into culture war fights over schools and race to unite former President Donald Trump’s most fervent supporters with enough suburban voters to become the first GOP candidate to win statewide office in a dozen years.
China has accelerated its production of nuclear warheads, and is significantly outpacing Pentagon estimates from last year, according to a Defense Department report released Wednesday. China could develop over 700 nuclear warheads by 2027 and likely intends to produce over 1,000 warheads by 2030, "exceeding the pace and size the...
