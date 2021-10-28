CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woman killed, man injured in St. Louis County explosion

The Associated Press
DULUTH, Minn. (AP) — A woman has died and a man has been injured in a house explosion and fire in St. Louis County, sheriff’s officials said Thursday.

Authorities said Michael Gramse was injured in the Wednesday morning explosion in Greenwood Township. The sheriff’s office believes that Gramse’s wife, Eva, died in the blaze. The Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office is working to confirm remains found inside the house.

When first responders arrived, they found the house debris on fire and Michael Gramse in the yard. He was able to provide some details about the incident before he was airlifted to a Duluth hospital. His condition has not been released.

Michael Gramse told authorities his wife was inside the residence at the time of the explosion. The house was destroyed.

The incident remains under investigation by the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office and State Fire Marshal’s Office.

