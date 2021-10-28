Big Ten and big game expert picks and predictions, Week 9

Ohio State football has a pretty significant matchup this week, but it’s not just the game in Columbus that eyeballs will be on. Iowa is traveling to Wisconsin for a tough matchup, and there’s the top ten tussle between Michigan and Michigan State that seemingly the entire world will be watching. We’re really getting into the swing of things with all fourteen teams in the Big Ten in action with seven games to watch.

Every year (and every week of the CFB season) we have a little friendly competition among our writers for world domination when it comes to picking Big Ten and some of the bigger college football games.

We’ll bring you our expert picks and predictions on all the league games against the spread, and straight-up throughout the season. Also, as an added bonus you didn’t know you even craved, we’ll throw in six of the top games across the college football slate for the week. We’re the judge and jury on that one, and if there’s a tie with any of the picks, George Washington decides it via the old-fashioned coin flip.

As a reminder, if there’s an asterisk next to the pick, that means the team will win, but not cover.

EXAMPLE:

– If you think Ohio State will win minus-3.5 over Michigan: OSU

– If you think Ohio State will win outright: OSU

– If you think Ohio State will win, but NOT cover: OSU*

Here are our expert picks for Week 8, but first, our results after Week 7.

RESULTS SO FAR

@MarkRussell1975: 88-31 SU, 62-57 ATS

@JoshKeatley16: 81-38 SU, 60-59 ATS

CONSENSUS PICK: 85-34 SU, 55-64 ATS

First up … Big Ten games

Rutgers at Illinois

Rutgers Scarlet Knights head coach Greg Schiano walks on the field during pregame warmups before an NCAA Division I football game between the Rutgers Scarlet Knights and the Ohio State Buckeyes on Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021, at SHI Stadium in Piscataway, New Jersey. Credit: USA TODAY Sports

Saturday, Oct. 30

Noon EDT | Big Ten Network

Line:

Rutgers -1.5

@MarkRussell1975: Illinois

@JoshKeatley16: Rutgers

CONSENSUS PICK: Rutgers

Indiana at Maryland

Indiana Hoosiers head coach Tom Allen watches from the sideline during the fourth quarter of the NCAA football game at Memorial Stadium in Bloomington, Ind. on Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021. Ohio State won 54-7. Credit: USA TODAY Sports

Saturday, Oct. 30

Noon EDT | Big Ten Network

Tipico Line:

Maryland -5.5

@MarkRussell1975: Maryland

@JoshKeatley16: Indiana

CONSENSUS PICK: Indiana

Iowa at Wisconsin

Iowa running back Tyler Goodson, right, embraces teammate Iowa wide receiver Tyrone Tracy, Jr. (3) during an NCAA non-conference football game against Colorado State, Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Credit: USA TODAY Sports

Saturday, Oct. 30

Noon EDT | ESPN

Tipico Line:

Wisconsin -3.5

@MarkRussell1975: Iowa

@JoshKeatley16: Wisconsin

CONSENSUS PICK: Iowa

Michigan at Michigan State

Oct 2, 2021; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Michigan Wolverines defensive end Aidan Hutchinson (97) rushes the quarterback as Wisconsin Badgers offensive lineman Logan Bruss (60) blocks during the third quarter at Camp Randall Stadium. Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Saturday, Oct. 30

Noon EDT | Fox

Tipico Line:

Michigan -3.5

@MarkRussell1975: Michigan

@JoshKeatley16: Michigan

CONSENSUS PICK: Michigan

Minnesota at Northwestern

Wisconsin linebacker Jack Sanborn (57) eyes Minnesota quarterback Tanner Morgan (2)quarter of their game Saturday, November 30, 2019, at TCF Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minn. Wisconsin beat Minnesota 38-17. MARK HOFFMAN/MILWAUKEE JOURNAL SENTINEL

Saturday, Oct. 30

3:30 p.m. EDT | Big Ten Network

Tipico Line:

Minnesota -7.5

@MarkRussell1975: Minnesota

@JoshKeatley16: Minnesota

CONSENSUS PICK: Minnesota

Purdue at Nebraska

Oct 16, 2021; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers kicker Connor Culp (33) celebrates his 50-yard field goal against the Minnesota Golden Gophers during the first quarter at Huntington Bank Stadium. Credit: Nick Wosika-USA TODAY Sports

Saturday, Oct. 30

3:30 p.m. EDT | ESPN2

Tipico Line:

Nebraska -7.5

@MarkRussell1975: Nebraska*

@JoshKeatley16: Nebraska

CONSENSUS PICK: Nebraska*

Penn State at Ohio State

Saturday, Oct. 30

7:30 p.m. EDT | ABC

Tipico Line:

Ohio State -18.5

@MarkRussell1975: Ohio State

@JoshKeatley16: Ohio State*

CONSENSUS PICK: Ohio State*

Next … Pick Six (biggest non-Big Ten games)

Texas at Baylor

Saturday, Oct. 30

Noon EDT | ABC

Tipico Line:

Baylor -2.5

@MarkRussell1975: Texas

@JoshKeatley16: Texas

CONSENSUS PICK: Texas

Georgia vs. Florida

Florida Gators head coach Dan Mullen looks out to the stadium as the team prepares to run not the field before the start of the second game of the season against the USF Bulls at Raymond James Stadium, in Tampa Fla. Sept. 11, 2021. Credit: USA TODAY Sports

Saturday, Oct. 30

3:30 p.m. EDT | CBS

Tipico Line:

Georgia -14.5

@MarkRussell1975: Georgia

@JoshKeatley16: Georgia

CONSENSUS PICK: Georgia

Texas Tech at Oklahoma

Oklahoma’s Caleb Williams (13) lines up for a play during a college football game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners (OU) and the TCU Horned Frogs at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Okla., Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021. Oklahoma won 52-31. Credit: USA TODAY Sports

Saturday, Oct. 30

3:30 p.m. EDT | ABC

Tipico Line:

Oklahoma -19.5

@MarkRussell1975: Oklahoma

@JoshKeatley16: Oklahoma

CONSENSUS PICK: Oklahoma

Ole Miss at Auburn

Mississippi quarterback Matt Corral (2) during a football game between Tennessee and Ole Miss at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn. on Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021. Credit: USA TODAY Sports

Saturday, Oct. 30

7:00 p.m. EDT | ESPN

Tipico Line:

Auburn -2.5

@MarkRussell1975: Ole Miss

@JoshKeatley16: Auburn

CONSENSUS PICK: Auburn

Kentucky at Mississippi State

Oct 27, 2018; Columbia, MO, USA; A general view of a Kentucky Wildcats helmet during the game against the Missouri Tigers at Memorial Stadium/Faurot Field. Kentucky won 15-14. Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Saturday, Oct. 30

7:00 p.m. EDT | SEC Network

Tipico Line:

Kentucky -1.5

@MarkRussell1975: Kentucky

@JoshKeatley16: Mississippi State

CONSENSUS PICK: Mississippi State

North Carolina at Notre Dame

Sep 25, 2021; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish head coach Brian Kelly instructs players during the first half against the Wisconsin Badgers at Soldier Field. Credit: Patrick Gorski-USA TODAY Sports

Saturday, Oct. 30

7:30 p.m. EDT | NBC

Tipico Line:

Notre Dame -3.5

@MarkRussell1975: Notre Dame

@JoshKeatley16: North Carolina

CONSENSUS PICK: North Carolina

