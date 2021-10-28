Big Ten and big game expert picks and predictions, Week 9
Ohio State football has a pretty significant matchup this week, but it’s not just the game in Columbus that eyeballs will be on. Iowa is traveling to Wisconsin for a tough matchup, and there’s the top ten tussle between Michigan and Michigan State that seemingly the entire world will be watching. We’re really getting into the swing of things with all fourteen teams in the Big Ten in action with seven games to watch.
Every year (and every week of the CFB season) we have a little friendly competition among our writers for world domination when it comes to picking Big Ten and some of the bigger college football games.
We’ll bring you our expert picks and predictions on all the league games against the spread, and straight-up throughout the season. Also, as an added bonus you didn’t know you even craved, we’ll throw in six of the top games across the college football slate for the week. We’re the judge and jury on that one, and if there’s a tie with any of the picks, George Washington decides it via the old-fashioned coin flip.
As a reminder, if there’s an asterisk next to the pick, that means the team will win, but not cover.
EXAMPLE:
– If you think Ohio State will win minus-3.5 over Michigan: OSU
– If you think Ohio State will win outright: OSU
– If you think Ohio State will win, but NOT cover: OSU*
Here are our expert picks for Week 8, but first, our results after Week 7.
RESULTS SO FAR
@MarkRussell1975: 88-31 SU, 62-57 ATS
@JoshKeatley16: 81-38 SU, 60-59 ATS
CONSENSUS PICK: 85-34 SU, 55-64 ATS
First up … Big Ten games
Rutgers at Illinois
Saturday, Oct. 30
Noon EDT | Big Ten Network
Line:
Rutgers -1.5
@MarkRussell1975: Illinois
@JoshKeatley16: Rutgers
CONSENSUS PICK: Rutgers
Indiana at Maryland
Saturday, Oct. 30
Noon EDT | Big Ten Network
Tipico Line:
Maryland -5.5
@MarkRussell1975: Maryland
@JoshKeatley16: Indiana
CONSENSUS PICK: Indiana
Iowa at Wisconsin
Saturday, Oct. 30
Noon EDT | ESPN
Tipico Line:
Wisconsin -3.5
@MarkRussell1975: Iowa
@JoshKeatley16: Wisconsin
CONSENSUS PICK: Iowa
Michigan at Michigan State
Saturday, Oct. 30
Noon EDT | Fox
Tipico Line:
Michigan -3.5
@MarkRussell1975: Michigan
@JoshKeatley16: Michigan
CONSENSUS PICK: Michigan
Minnesota at Northwestern
Saturday, Oct. 30
3:30 p.m. EDT | Big Ten Network
Tipico Line:
Minnesota -7.5
@MarkRussell1975: Minnesota
@JoshKeatley16: Minnesota
CONSENSUS PICK: Minnesota
Purdue at Nebraska
Saturday, Oct. 30
3:30 p.m. EDT | ESPN2
Tipico Line:
Nebraska -7.5
@MarkRussell1975: Nebraska*
@JoshKeatley16: Nebraska
CONSENSUS PICK: Nebraska*
Penn State at Ohio State
Saturday, Oct. 30
7:30 p.m. EDT | ABC
Tipico Line:
Ohio State -18.5
@MarkRussell1975: Ohio State
@JoshKeatley16: Ohio State*
CONSENSUS PICK: Ohio State*
Next … Pick Six (biggest non-Big Ten games)
Texas at Baylor
Saturday, Oct. 30
Noon EDT | ABC
Tipico Line:
Baylor -2.5
@MarkRussell1975: Texas
@JoshKeatley16: Texas
CONSENSUS PICK: Texas
Georgia vs. Florida
Saturday, Oct. 30
3:30 p.m. EDT | CBS
Tipico Line:
Georgia -14.5
@MarkRussell1975: Georgia
@JoshKeatley16: Georgia
CONSENSUS PICK: Georgia
Texas Tech at Oklahoma
Saturday, Oct. 30
3:30 p.m. EDT | ABC
Tipico Line:
Oklahoma -19.5
@MarkRussell1975: Oklahoma
@JoshKeatley16: Oklahoma
CONSENSUS PICK: Oklahoma
Ole Miss at Auburn
Saturday, Oct. 30
7:00 p.m. EDT | ESPN
Tipico Line:
Auburn -2.5
@MarkRussell1975: Ole Miss
@JoshKeatley16: Auburn
CONSENSUS PICK: Auburn
Kentucky at Mississippi State
Saturday, Oct. 30
7:00 p.m. EDT | SEC Network
Tipico Line:
Kentucky -1.5
@MarkRussell1975: Kentucky
@JoshKeatley16: Mississippi State
CONSENSUS PICK: Mississippi State
North Carolina at Notre Dame
Saturday, Oct. 30
7:30 p.m. EDT | NBC
Tipico Line:
Notre Dame -3.5
@MarkRussell1975: Notre Dame
@JoshKeatley16: North Carolina
CONSENSUS PICK: North Carolina
List
List
All Betting Lines are courtesy of Tipico Sportsbook.
Contact/Follow us @BuckeyesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Ohio State news, notes and opinion.
Comments / 0