CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Big Ten and big game expert picks and predictions, Week 9

By Phil Harrison
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tYumz_0cfYrdlY00

Ohio State football has a pretty significant matchup this week, but it’s not just the game in Columbus that eyeballs will be on. Iowa is traveling to Wisconsin for a tough matchup, and there’s the top ten tussle between Michigan and Michigan State that seemingly the entire world will be watching. We’re really getting into the swing of things with all fourteen teams in the Big Ten in action with seven games to watch.

Every year (and every week of the CFB season) we have a little friendly competition among our writers for world domination when it comes to picking Big Ten and some of the bigger college football games.

We’ll bring you our expert picks and predictions on all the league games against the spread, and straight-up throughout the season. Also, as an added bonus you didn’t know you even craved, we’ll throw in six of the top games across the college football slate for the week. We’re the judge and jury on that one, and if there’s a tie with any of the picks, George Washington decides it via the old-fashioned coin flip.

As a reminder, if there’s an asterisk next to the pick, that means the team will win, but not cover.

EXAMPLE:

– If you think Ohio State will win minus-3.5 over Michigan: OSU

– If you think Ohio State will win outright: OSU

– If you think Ohio State will win, but NOT cover: OSU*

Here are our expert picks for Week 8, but first, our results after Week 7.

RESULTS SO FAR

@MarkRussell1975: 88-31 SU, 62-57 ATS

@JoshKeatley16: 81-38 SU, 60-59 ATS

CONSENSUS PICK: 85-34 SU, 55-64 ATS

First up … Big Ten games

Rutgers at Illinois

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48T8mO_0cfYrdlY00
Rutgers Scarlet Knights head coach Greg Schiano walks on the field during pregame warmups before an NCAA Division I football game between the Rutgers Scarlet Knights and the Ohio State Buckeyes on Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021, at SHI Stadium in Piscataway, New Jersey. Credit: USA TODAY Sports

Saturday, Oct. 30

Noon EDT | Big Ten Network

Line:

Rutgers -1.5

@MarkRussell1975: Illinois

@JoshKeatley16: Rutgers

CONSENSUS PICK: Rutgers

Indiana at Maryland

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23hq8D_0cfYrdlY00
Indiana Hoosiers head coach Tom Allen watches from the sideline during the fourth quarter of the NCAA football game at Memorial Stadium in Bloomington, Ind. on Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021. Ohio State won 54-7. Credit: USA TODAY Sports

Saturday, Oct. 30

Noon EDT | Big Ten Network

Tipico Line:

Maryland -5.5

@MarkRussell1975: Maryland

@JoshKeatley16: Indiana

CONSENSUS PICK: Indiana

Iowa at Wisconsin

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Fn6He_0cfYrdlY00
Iowa running back Tyler Goodson, right, embraces teammate Iowa wide receiver Tyrone Tracy, Jr. (3) during an NCAA non-conference football game against Colorado State, Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Credit: USA TODAY Sports

Saturday, Oct. 30

Noon EDT | ESPN

Tipico Line:

Wisconsin -3.5

@MarkRussell1975: Iowa

@JoshKeatley16: Wisconsin

CONSENSUS PICK: Iowa

Michigan at Michigan State

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nmejz_0cfYrdlY00
Oct 2, 2021; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Michigan Wolverines defensive end Aidan Hutchinson (97) rushes the quarterback as Wisconsin Badgers offensive lineman Logan Bruss (60) blocks during the third quarter at Camp Randall Stadium. Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Saturday, Oct. 30

Noon EDT | Fox

Tipico Line:

Michigan -3.5

@MarkRussell1975: Michigan

@JoshKeatley16: Michigan

CONSENSUS PICK: Michigan

Minnesota at Northwestern

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aEQQh_0cfYrdlY00
Wisconsin linebacker Jack Sanborn (57) eyes Minnesota quarterback Tanner Morgan (2)quarter of their game Saturday, November 30, 2019, at TCF Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minn. Wisconsin beat Minnesota 38-17. MARK HOFFMAN/MILWAUKEE JOURNAL SENTINEL

Saturday, Oct. 30

3:30 p.m. EDT | Big Ten Network

Tipico Line:

Minnesota -7.5

@MarkRussell1975: Minnesota

@JoshKeatley16: Minnesota

CONSENSUS PICK: Minnesota

Purdue at Nebraska

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WdaWB_0cfYrdlY00
Oct 16, 2021; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers kicker Connor Culp (33) celebrates his 50-yard field goal against the Minnesota Golden Gophers during the first quarter at Huntington Bank Stadium. Credit: Nick Wosika-USA TODAY Sports

Saturday, Oct. 30

3:30 p.m. EDT | ESPN2

Tipico Line:

Nebraska -7.5

@MarkRussell1975: Nebraska*

@JoshKeatley16: Nebraska

CONSENSUS PICK: Nebraska*

Penn State at Ohio State

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kl0Ix_0cfYrdlY00

Saturday, Oct. 30

7:30 p.m. EDT | ABC

Tipico Line:

Ohio State -18.5

@MarkRussell1975: Ohio State

@JoshKeatley16: Ohio State*

CONSENSUS PICK: Ohio State*

Next … Pick Six (biggest non-Big Ten games)

Texas at Baylor

Saturday, Oct. 30

Noon EDT | ABC

Tipico Line:

Baylor -2.5

@MarkRussell1975: Texas

@JoshKeatley16: Texas

CONSENSUS PICK: Texas

Georgia vs. Florida

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02Yb9I_0cfYrdlY00
Florida Gators head coach Dan Mullen looks out to the stadium as the team prepares to run not the field before the start of the second game of the season against the USF Bulls at Raymond James Stadium, in Tampa Fla. Sept. 11, 2021. Credit: USA TODAY Sports

Saturday, Oct. 30

3:30 p.m. EDT | CBS

Tipico Line:

Georgia -14.5

@MarkRussell1975: Georgia

@JoshKeatley16: Georgia

CONSENSUS PICK: Georgia

Texas Tech at Oklahoma

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1s9WRM_0cfYrdlY00
Oklahoma’s Caleb Williams (13) lines up for a play during a college football game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners (OU) and the TCU Horned Frogs at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Okla., Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021. Oklahoma won 52-31. Credit: USA TODAY Sports

Saturday, Oct. 30

3:30 p.m. EDT | ABC

Tipico Line:

Oklahoma -19.5

@MarkRussell1975: Oklahoma

@JoshKeatley16: Oklahoma

CONSENSUS PICK: Oklahoma

Ole Miss at Auburn

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mOrGL_0cfYrdlY00
Mississippi quarterback Matt Corral (2) during a football game between Tennessee and Ole Miss at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn. on Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021. Credit: USA TODAY Sports

Saturday, Oct. 30

7:00 p.m. EDT | ESPN

Tipico Line:

Auburn -2.5

@MarkRussell1975: Ole Miss

@JoshKeatley16: Auburn

CONSENSUS PICK: Auburn

Kentucky at Mississippi State

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2eblaZ_0cfYrdlY00
Oct 27, 2018; Columbia, MO, USA; A general view of a Kentucky Wildcats helmet during the game against the Missouri Tigers at Memorial Stadium/Faurot Field. Kentucky won 15-14. Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Saturday, Oct. 30

7:00 p.m. EDT | SEC Network

Tipico Line:

Kentucky -1.5

@MarkRussell1975: Kentucky

@JoshKeatley16: Mississippi State

CONSENSUS PICK: Mississippi State

North Carolina at Notre Dame

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sIOpV_0cfYrdlY00
Sep 25, 2021; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish head coach Brian Kelly instructs players during the first half against the Wisconsin Badgers at Soldier Field. Credit: Patrick Gorski-USA TODAY Sports

Saturday, Oct. 30

7:30 p.m. EDT | NBC

Tipico Line:

Notre Dame -3.5

@MarkRussell1975: Notre Dame

@JoshKeatley16: North Carolina

CONSENSUS PICK: North Carolina

List

List

All Betting Lines are courtesy of Tipico Sportsbook.

Contact/Follow us @BuckeyesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Ohio State news, notes and opinion.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Sports
Local
Ohio Football
State
Wisconsin State
State
Maryland State
Local
Ohio College Sports
City
Columbus, OH
State
Florida State
State
Ohio State
State
Illinois State
City
Florida, OH
State
Oklahoma State
Spartanburg Herald-Journal

Clemson RB quits; Tigers lose second player to transfer portal in two days

For the second straight day, Clemson has lost a player to the transfer portal. Junior running back Michel Dukes, reports confirmed Tuesday evening, has left the team with the intention of finding another place to play. Junior safety Joseph Charleston put his name in the portal on Monday. Joseph Charleston:Clemson...
CLEMSON, SC
The Spun

Lee Corso Names The 4 Best Teams In College Football Right Now

On this Saturday’s edition of College GameDay, ESPN analyst Lee Corso revealed his top four teams in the country. Unsurprisingly, Corso believes Georgia is the best team in college football. He has been saying that for the past few weeks, which makes sense when you see how dominant Kirby Smart’s defense has been.
COLLEGE SPORTS
WXYZ

'It sucks.' What Michigan players & coaches said after loss to Michigan State

(WXYZ) — Michigan players and Head Coach Jim Harbaugh reacted to the 37-33 loss to Michigan State on Saturday afternoon in East Lansing. The Wolverines got off to a strong start, but it was two late fourth-quarter turnovers that sealed the game for the Spartans: A fumble by quarterback J.J. McCarthy and an interception on the final drive by quarterback Cade McNamara.
MICHIGAN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Football Games#Ohio State Football#Texas Tech#College Football#American Football#Cfb#Osu#Ats#Rutgers 1 5#Illinois Joshkeatley16
The Spun

Kirk Herbstreit Was Stunned By 1 Result On Saturday

Few national pundits have been as critical of Ed Orgeron and the LSU Tigers than Kirk Herbstreit. He had no problem eating crow on Saturday afternoon, though. LSU had been the talk of the college football world for all the wrong reasons heading into Saturday’s SEC clash against No. 20 Florida. Ed Orgeron was presumably on the hot seat and the Tigers were down plenty of starters because of injuries.
COLLEGE SPORTS
FanSided

Who is the female college football referee working Ohio State-Penn State game?

Amanda Sauer is the female college football referee that is working the Big Ten game between the Penn State Nittany Lions and the Ohio State Buckeyes. The female college football referee working the Big Ten game between the Penn State Nittany Lions and the Ohio State Buckeyes is Amanda Sauer.
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Reason TCU fired Gary Patterson revealed?

TCU on Sunday surprisingly parted ways with Gary Patterson as head coach even though he had been extremely successful at the school. Though the Horned Frogs were 3-5 this season, Patterson’s firing was surprising; few saw it coming. Maybe TCU was concerned with the trajectory of the football program the...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Kirk Herbstreit Shared Tough Personal News Sunday Morning

Longtime ESPN college football analyst Kirk Herbstreit wouldn’t be the man he is today without the coaches he played for over the course of his career. Unfortunately, the former Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback turned ESPN analyst had to say goodbye to one of his old coaches. Herbstreit announced on Sunday...
FOOTBALL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
Sports
University of Notre Dame
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Sports
Ohio State University
Sports
Texas Tech University
NewsBreak
Facebook
cbs4indy.com

High School Football: Sectional First Round

INDIANAPOLIS – The road to Lucas Oil Stadium kicked off Friday night with the first round of sectionals of the state football tournament. There were no games in 6A and only a few in 5A, but there was a full schedule in the other four classes. The premier game of...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Roll 'Bama Roll

Jumbo Package: Is Ed Orgeron hinting at a forfeit of next week’s Alabama game?

Happy Thursday, everyone. As you well know, Alabama is set to face LSU following this weekend’s bye. Lame duck coach Ed Orgeron made some pretty alarming comments yesterday. The LSU Tigers have so few players available because of injuries that they will be unable to hold a full football practice Wednesday, coach Ed Orgeron told reporters during a conference call.
ALABAMA STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

42K+
Followers
86K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy