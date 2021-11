FINA World Cup Doha: Emma McKeon, Daiya Seto Each Win Two Events on Day Three. The third day of the FINA World Cup stop in Doha saw the world’s most prolific female swimmer in 2021, Australia’s Emma McKeon, pick up two more victories in two of her best events, while rebounding Japanese star Daiya Seto also got to the wall first twice. Many of the fields in Doha were slim, but the stars still put up solid performances as the short course meters season rolls on.

SWIMMING & SURFING ・ 11 DAYS AGO