Detroit Lions special teams coordinator tests positive for COVID-19

By Sportsnaut
 6 days ago

Detroit Lions special teams coordinator Dave Fipp tested positive for COVID-19 this week.

Fipp, 47, told reporters via Zoom that he tested positive on Tuesday. He would need to test negative on successive days to be eligible to coach the Lions (0-7) in Sunday’s home game against the Philadelphia Eagles (2-5) .

Fipp, who is vaccinated, said he’s asymptomatic.

“I feel terrible because I feel great,” Fipp said, per the Detroit Free Press.

Assistant special teams coach Jett Modkins would be in line to step up if Fipp can’t return in time for Sunday’s game.

