This week's winners, losers and newsmakers. Culver’s: After suggesting a fried cheese curd sandwich as an April Fools’ Day joke, Culver’s fans wanted one IRL. The CurderBurger debuted on Oct. 15 — national cheese curd day — and was an instant hit. The 800-unit chain sold 136,000 CurderBurgers and announced that 20% of its restaurants notched single-day sales records. A certain Ad Ager got to taste one and is still talking about it, two weeks later. Now, the only question is, when will it return?

MARKETS ・ 4 DAYS AGO