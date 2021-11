HAMDEN, Conn. — A woman is recovering after being knocked down and having her purse stolen in the Hamden Plaza parking lot Monday evening, according to police. Hamden PD said at around 7 p.m., a 61-year-old woman was robbed in the parking lot on Dixwell Avenue. She was knocked to the ground from behind and her pocketbook was forcibly taken from her, officials said.

HAMDEN, CT ・ 1 DAY AGO