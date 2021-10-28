CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi State

Longtime Mississippi parole board member to resign

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 6 days ago

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A longtime member of the Mississippi State Parole Board announced his resignation Thursday.

Nehemiah Flowers, Jr. has been on the board for the past eight years after being appointed by then-Gov. Phil Bryant in 2013, WLBT-TV reported.

“Because I have loved helping people, I have had two retirements,” Flowers said. “This time I intend to fully enjoy retirement. However, when I informed Governor Reeves of my resignation, I committed to him that I am available to assist with my successor. I have truly enjoyed serving on the Mississippi Parole Board.”

Before joining the board, he had experience as a former U.S. Marshal for the Southern District of Mississippi, as a staff member for then-U.S. Sen. Thad Cochran and as an executive at WLBT-TV.

Flowers’ resignation is effective Sunday.

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

1 Mississippi Senate race decided, 1 going to a runoff

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A former Mississippi state senator appears to have reclaimed the seat he once held. Unofficial results show Kelvin Butler received more than half the votes in Tuesday’s special election in Senate District 38, which has all of Wilkinson County and parts of Adams, Amite, Pike and Walthall counties in the southwestern corner of the state.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
City
Mississippi State, MS
City
Jackson, MS
Local
Mississippi Government
The Associated Press

Georgia officials blast federal COVID-19 vaccine rules

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia Agriculture Commissioner Gary Black said Wednesday that he’s still trying to determine if some of his department’s employees are subject to an executive order by Democratic President Joe Biden requiring contractors to be vaccinated. Black, Gov. Brian Kemp and Attorney General Chris Carr, all Republicans, spoke...
GEORGIA STATE
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

637K+
Followers
340K+
Post
292M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy