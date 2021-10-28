Longtime Mississippi parole board member to resign

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A longtime member of the Mississippi State Parole Board announced his resignation Thursday.

Nehemiah Flowers, Jr. has been on the board for the past eight years after being appointed by then-Gov. Phil Bryant in 2013, WLBT-TV reported.

“Because I have loved helping people, I have had two retirements,” Flowers said. “This time I intend to fully enjoy retirement. However, when I informed Governor Reeves of my resignation, I committed to him that I am available to assist with my successor. I have truly enjoyed serving on the Mississippi Parole Board.”

Before joining the board, he had experience as a former U.S. Marshal for the Southern District of Mississippi, as a staff member for then-U.S. Sen. Thad Cochran and as an executive at WLBT-TV.

Flowers’ resignation is effective Sunday.