Washington State

Dr. Lynette Washington

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Make-A-Wish Mid-South Board of Directors is pleased to welcome Dr. Lynette Washington...

connectcre.com

Health & Human Services to Provide $310M SNAP Benefits This Month

The Texas Health and Human Services Commission (HHSC) is providing more than $310 million in emergency Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) food benefits for this month. The allotments are expected to help more than 1.5 million Texas households. “Our continued investment in emergency SNAP benefits has ensured Texas families can...
HEALTH SERVICES
wholefoodsmagazine.com

13 Meta-Analyses Link Vitamin D with COVID-19

Washington, D.C.—The CRN Foundation is applauding new meta-analyses that point to a significant link between vitamin D and COVID-19, according to a press release. “Increasing evidence suggests a link between higher vitamin D levels and lower incidence of COVID-19,” said Luke Huber, ND, MBA, vice president of scientific and regulatory affairs at the Council for Responsible Nutrition (CRN). “We have known for years that vitamin D plays an important role in immune health, and now there are multiple meta-analyses that appear to demonstrate the benefits of this nutrient in COVID-19.”
PUBLIC HEALTH
#The Board Of Directors#Cigna Company
CBS LA

Thousands Of Nurses And Health Care Professionals At Kaiser Permanente Plan To Strike

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – The United Nurses Associations of California/Union of Health Care Professionals delivered a 10-day notice of strike against Kaiser Permanente Thursday, saying thousands of nurses and health care professionals in Southern California may strike beginning Monday, Nov. 15. According to the union’s press release, nearly 32,000 Kaiser workers in total would be on strike, making it the nation’s largest labor strike in 2021. “Registered nurses and health care professionals are striking over Kaiser Permanente’s proposals to depress wages for current employees and slash wages for incoming workers during a national health care staffing crisis,” the release read in part. Some...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CNET

Mandate for COVID-19 vaccine: Everyone required to show proof of vaccination

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites. Businesses with 100 or more employees have until Jan. 4 to implement the new federal COVID-19 vaccine mandate, the White House announced during a briefing on Thursday. That means their employees will either need to show proof they've been fully vaccinated or produce a COVID-19 test at least once per week. Ahead of the mandate, some states and cities have already taken vaccine requirements into their own hands -- and it's working.
PHARMACEUTICALS
sksm.edu

Rev. Dr. Joanne Braxton

Rev. Joanne Braxton, PhD (she/her/they them) is the CEO and president of the board of the Braxton Institute, a nonprofit organization that heals cycles of violence through research, education, and community-based public health interventions. Dr. Braxton’s early work on Black women’s literature and particularly the outraged mother in the slave narrative genre constitute a foundational contribution to Womanist Thought. She holds a doctorate and the M.A. in American Studies from Yale University as well as the M.T.S. from Pacific School of Religion. She also received the M.Div. degree from the Samuel DeWitt Proctor School of Theology in Richmond Virginia, where she studied with Womanist Ethicist Katie Canon and worked closely with Angela Sims. Dr. Braxton is a member of All Souls Church Unitarian in Washington, D.C. and The Great Awakening United Church of Christ in Portsmouth, Virginia. She is an ordained UCC minister and Emeritus Research Professor in Africana Studies at William & Mary, where she founded the W&M Middle Passage Project and continues to serve as special advisor to The Lemon Project: A Journey of Reconciliation. She is a poet and author whose books include Black Female Sexualities (2015) and Monuments of the Black Atlantic: Slavery and Memory (2003). Dr. Braxton has served as a pastoral and spiritual caregiver in clinical, congregational and movement settings. During the pandemic, she has been active as PI for a Luce Foundation funded Braxton Institute Tree of Life: Black Faith Matters Covid-19 Rapid Response grant awarded by the Columbia University Center for African American Religion, Sexual Politics and Social Justice and also as a leader of small group Tree of Life Circles of Carefor helpers and healers. A member of the Society for the Study of Black Religion and the steering committee of the Moral Injury Unit of the American Academy of Religion, she currently she serves as an advisory board member helping shape the Smithsonian Institution Creative Encounters: Living Religions in the U.S. 2023 Folklife Festival. Dr. Braxton is a Wenner Gren Foundation Fellow and a Fellow of the Hastings Center for Bioethics. She has been active in national conversations about the health equity, medicine, arts and social justice through the Hastings Center and the American Association of Medical Colleges Fundamental Role of the Arts and Humanities in Medical Education (FRAHME) initiative, building on past pedagogy and scholarship, and persisting in bringing the voices of the historically marginalized into public discourse with transformational outcomes.
BERKELEY, CA
biztucson.com

Dr. Geoffrey Gurtner

Dr. Geoffrey Gurtner has been named chair of the Department of Surgery at the University of Arizona College of Medicine – Tucson, effective Jan. 10, 2022. “We conducted a national search and found Dr. Gurtner’s skills and experience to be exceptional. He possesses a unique combination of clinical excellence, an aptitude for educating and training students, residents and fellows, and an outstanding track record of conducting research that not only advances the science of medicine, but benefits people through real-world applications,” said Dr. Michael M. I. Abecassis, dean of the UArizona College of Medicine – Tucson.
JOHNSON & JOHNSON
CBS Baltimore

Catholic Charities Recognizes Johns Hopkins Graduate With ‘Anne Lindsey Otenasek’ Award

BALTIMORE. Md. (WJZ) — Karen Sun, a recent Johns Hopkins University graduate, is getting recognition for her commitment to serving her community. It’s all part of Catholic Charities’ virtual week-long celebration, which kicks off Monday and honors several individuals for their exemplary service to neighbors in need. “My mom was an immigrant mother who worked super hard to take care of my sister, so I saw a lot of struggles and difficulties she personally had gone through,” Sun said. Sun, the recipient of the Anne Lindsey Otenasek Youth Service Award, said she was inspired by the powerful women who have left a lasting...
BALTIMORE, MD
bizjournals

Howard Community College taps new president

Howard Community College named Daria Willis, the president of a Washington State community college, as its new president, making her the first Black president to lead the school in its 51 years. The board voted unanimously in support of Willis, the president of Everett Community College, during a public meeting...
HOWARD COUNTY, MD
bizjournals

Retail space is hard to find in South Florida thanks to migrating restaurants

Restaurants migrating from New York and elsewhere are making retail space harder to find in South Florida — and more expensive. It’s time to celebrate the best in South Florida real estate. Join us for an awards program where we'll share the highlights of each category and announce the winners!
RETAIL
bizjournals

Barry University's Bogdan Daraban on the importance of experiential learning

Bogdan Daraban has been dean of Barry University's Andreas School of Business for just four months. But his mission as an educator has long aligned with the school’s, which has been instructing business students at the Catholic university for 45 years. Get Uplifted. Office Furniture by UPLIFT Desk. © 2021...
COLLEGES
bizjournals

40 Under Forty 2021: Jonathan Small has helped elevate the Sunport's profile

Small is one of Business First's 40 Under Forty nominees, which highlights some of New Mexico's business leaders advancing their companies and those around them. Join a panel discussion of New Mexico’s leaders in the education sector who will discuss their careers, navigating through Covid and the road ahead. We're...
ECONOMY
bizjournals

Emergent BioSolutions, feds terminate long-running pandemic preparedness contract

Emergent BioSolutions Inc. and the Department of Health and Human Services have terminated a pandemic preparedness contract the Gaithersburg company has held since 2012. Emergent (NYSE: EBS) said it reached "a mutual agreement" to terminate a contract that established a public-private partnership for pandemic preparedness and designated the company's Baltimore manufacturing facility as a Center for Innovation and Advanced Development and Manufacturing (CIADM). The termination includes "all associated task orders, including the 2020 task order to reserve capacity and expand manufacturing for third-party Covid-19 vaccine and therapeutic candidates," the company announced Thursday after the closing bell as part of its third-quarter earnings disclosures.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH

