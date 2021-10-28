BREAKING: Donlen and Wheels to Merge

Three decades in, and DSW remains a mainstay in the footwear segment – but the brand’s continued success is rooted in its growth mindset and ever-changing, diversified product assortment. Launched in 1969 by the Shonac Corporation, headquartered in Columbus, OH, the company’s first step was opening seven leased shoe departments across the state. Just over 20 years later, Shonac Corp. opened its first brick-and-mortar DSW store in Dublin, OH – and after decades of continued success in operating hundreds of stores across the U.S., DSW Inc. went public in 2005. After launching DSW.com in 2008, the brand set its sights on advancing omnichannel shopping experiences – inclusive of the launch of its DSW mobile app – and significant expansion. In 2018, DSW Inc. acquired both Town Shoes, Camuto Group, and a year later, changed its name to Designer Brands (NYSE: DBI) to reflect its varied portfolio. And in 2021, DSW announced the exclusive distribution of Hush Puppies in North America. Today, the brand operates a portfolio of retail concepts in nearly 700 locations under the DSW Designer Shoe Warehouse®, The Shoe Company®, and Shoe Warehouse® banners.

