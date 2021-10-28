Shari Jefferies, M.D.

DALLAS, Nov. 3, 2021 – The American Heart Association (AHA), a global force for longer, healthier lives, will present its 2021 Basic Research Award to Costantino Iadecola, M.D., FAHA, of Weill Cornell Medicine in New York City, in recognition of his outstanding work in cerebrovascular biology, particularly in the areas of stroke and dementia. He will receive the award during the Presidential Session on Sunday, Nov. 14 during the Association’s Scientific Sessions 2021. The meeting will be fully virtual, Saturday, Nov. 13 through Monday, Nov. 15, and is a premier global exchange of the latest scientific advancements, research and evidence-based clinical practice updates in cardiovascular science for health care worldwide.

