Shari Jefferies, M.D.

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Make-A-Wish Mid-South Board of Directors is pleased to welcome Shari...

James D. Tamesis, M.D.

Sutter Medical Group recently welcomed Dr. James D. Tamesis. Dr. Tamesis is a board-certified Internal Medicine physician who received his medical degree from Far Eastern University – Nicanor Reyes Medical Foundation in Quezon City, Philippines. He completed his Internal Medicine Residency at St. Vincent Charity Medical Center in Cleveland, OH. Dr. Tamesis is practicing at 2050 Blue Oaks Blvd, Roseville, (916) 910-2400.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cadillac News

Morgan Buda, M.D., joins Munson Healthcare

TRAVERSE CITY — Morgan Buda, M.D., has joined the staff of Munson Medical Center as a physician specializing in family medicine. Dr. Buda has special interests in women’s health and LGBTQ medicine. Dr. Buda practices at Milliken Medical Group, 224 Circle Drive, Traverse City. She is accepting new patients, and...
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
tufts.edu

Dean Emeritus Harris A. Berman, M.D. has died

For nearly half a century, Harris Berman held influential positions in the American medical community, but to those who knew him, his achievements were exceeded by a seemingly inexhaustible spirit of care-giving, integrity, and stewardship. He will be greatly missed. Read the full tribute to Dr. Berman in Tufts Now.
OBITUARIES
heart.org

Costantino Iadecola, M.D., FAHA, of Weill Cornell Medicine to be recognized with the American Heart Association’s 2021 Basic Research Prize

DALLAS, Nov. 3, 2021 – The American Heart Association (AHA), a global force for longer, healthier lives, will present its 2021 Basic Research Award to Costantino Iadecola, M.D., FAHA, of Weill Cornell Medicine in New York City, in recognition of his outstanding work in cerebrovascular biology, particularly in the areas of stroke and dementia. He will receive the award during the Presidential Session on Sunday, Nov. 14 during the Association’s Scientific Sessions 2021. The meeting will be fully virtual, Saturday, Nov. 13 through Monday, Nov. 15, and is a premier global exchange of the latest scientific advancements, research and evidence-based clinical practice updates in cardiovascular science for health care worldwide.
HEALTH
He worked at Stradley Ronon since 1987, most of that time as a member of its vaunted investment management practice.
