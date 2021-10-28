SPOTTED: Bethlehem falls to Shen in Class AA finals

MECHANICVILLE — The Bethlehem girls soccer team, one of the strongest programs in the state, came into the Class AA tournament as the unfamiliar No. 5 seed.

Without their top scorer, the team made it to the semifinals before getting beat on Thursday, Oct. 27, 1-0 by the No. 1 seed, and Suburban Conference rival, Shenendehowa.

Bethlehem keeper Sophia Soka had an exceptional game and kept the Eagles in the game but one did get by her with 26:43 left in the game and Bethlehem, despite pressuring the Shen defense, could not answer.

