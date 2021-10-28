CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bethlehem, NY

SPOTTED: Bethlehem falls to Shen in Class AA finals

By Jim Franco
Spotlight News
Spotlight News
 6 days ago

MECHANICVILLE — The Bethlehem girls soccer team, one of the strongest programs in the state, came into the Class AA tournament as the unfamiliar No. 5 seed.

Without their top scorer, the team made it to the semifinals before getting beat on Thursday, Oct. 27, 1-0 by the No. 1 seed, and Suburban Conference rival, Shenendehowa.

Bethlehem keeper Sophia Soka had an exceptional game and kept the Eagles in the game but one did get by her with 26:43 left in the game and Bethlehem, despite pressuring the Shen defense, could not answer.

Click on a photo below to view a slideshow of the rest or if you are viewing this in a news app, click here.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SITZv_0cfYomX200https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Tsb1b_0cfYomX200
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26t4JN_0cfYomX200https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lizX0_0cfYomX200
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GY7u1_0cfYomX200https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Hl5MC_0cfYomX200
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38R18q_0cfYomX200https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3inlwM_0cfYomX200
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YXo7p_0cfYomX200https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZejnO_0cfYomX200
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08B06Z_0cfYomX200https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gMpvN_0cfYomX200https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1woE8B_0cfYomX200https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4T04Yg_0cfYomX200https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iE3Az_0cfYomX200https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ay80O_0cfYomX200https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ySGZv_0cfYomX200https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14kZxm_0cfYomX200https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rjrHo_0cfYomX200https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1iIPZ3_0cfYomX200https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kStnw_0cfYomX200https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LiVaP_0cfYomX200https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2G7EgT_0cfYomX200https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kKKvE_0cfYomX200https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11fiXa_0cfYomX200https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TFNo1_0cfYomX200https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=251JZf_0cfYomX200https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1393dM_0cfYomX200https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iWmXM_0cfYomX200https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CFEWa_0cfYomX200https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ojZ0E_0cfYomX200https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ez4DY_0cfYomX200https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GqwGh_0cfYomX200https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KHTuL_0cfYomX200https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eIVlQ_0cfYomX200https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QQ7TE_0cfYomX200https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CW3Pq_0cfYomX200https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2r9QTp_0cfYomX200https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YBfO9_0cfYomX200https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mQ7IN_0cfYomX200https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qOmy7_0cfYomX200https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4El3WS_0cfYomX200https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oIxZ1_0cfYomX200https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48oz0y_0cfYomX200

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Spotlight News

SPOTTED: Colonie girls beat Bethlehem; advance to semis

COLONIE — The Garnet Raiders advanced to the Class AA semis by beating Bethlehem in five sets in a hard fought match at home. The No. 3 seed from Colonie (9-5, 11-6) will square off against the No. 2 seed from Columbia on Wednesday, Nov. 3, at Stillwater High School at 7 p.m. Columbia beat […]
COLONIE, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bethlehem, NY
City
Mechanicville, NY
Bethlehem, NY
Sports
Spotlight News

SPOTTED: Guilderland gets by CBA, 17-7

GUILDERLAND — The Dutchmen got by CBA, 17-7, in a key Class AA matchup 17-7 Friday, Oct. 22. The win over the now 5-2 Brothers, secures a playoff spot for the 5-2 Dutchmen heading into the last week of the regular season. The Brothers scored first on a 1-yard run by fullback Brenden Simek and […]
GUILDERLAND, NY
Spotlight News

SPOTTED: A Halloween celebration at the Pruyn House

COLONIE – The Pruyn House held a Halloween celebration on Saturday, Oct. 30. Children dressed as dinosaurs, spacemen, clowns and other scary but cute costumes painted pumpkins, played games and had cider donuts. Students from the town’s three high schools, Colonie, Shaker and Christian Brothers Academy, volunteers to run the stations and hand out treats. […]
COLONIE, NY
Spotlight News

Ravena Coeymans Selkirk High School went remote

RAVENA — A school staff shortage forced Ravena Coeymans Selkirk High School to go to an unschedule. Spotlight News strives to bring hyper-local, unbiased, accurate news to our readers. That includes you!. To continue reading your article and receive updates whenever something breaks, please subscribe. We need your support to...
RAVENA, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Girls Soccer#Class Aa#Suburban Conference#Eagles
Spotlight News

Ravena Coeyman Selkirk Recognition Awards Nights

RAVENA — The Ravena Coeyman Selkirk Board of Education will continue holding virtual student recognition awards nights for the remaining three school buildings over the next few months. These awards will recognize the outstanding achievements of our students. The dates for each of the schools recognitions are as follows: A.W. Becker Elementary: Wednesday, Nov. 17, […]
RAVENA, NY
Spotlight News

ON THE BOOKSHELF: Fun family reads for fall

‘Better Together!’ By Amy Robach and Andrew Shue; illustrated by Lenny Wen A bad storm forces both the Squirrelly and the McMunk families to flee their homes — and end up in the same tree. At first, it feels like a fun adventure. But soon, the families realize they’re used to doing things differently. This […]
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Spotlight News

Discover Guilderland: The Guilderland Public Library opens new expansion

GUILDERLAND – Some good, indeed, has come from 2020. The Guilderland Public Library’s building project started construction in October 2020 and then finished the 6,555 square foot expansion this past September, ahead of schedule and under budget. The $8.3 million project finished nearly one year ahead of schedule and about $250,000 under budget, library officials […]
GUILDERLAND, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Sports
Spotlight News

Colonie Planning Board gives thumbs up to Everett Road senior housing project

COLONIE — The Planning Board unanimously granted final site plan approval for a three-story, 114-unit apartment building on Everett Road earmarked for seniors. The developer, Crisafulli Associates, will pay the town $357,500 in return for allowing a Planned Development District in the Neighborhood Commercial Office Residential zone. The PDD allows for more density than is […]
COLONIE, NY
Spotlight News

Bethlehem Central High School Homecoming Dance

DELMAR — Bethlehem Central High School’s annual homecoming dance was postponed by Saturday’s t. Spotlight News strives to bring hyper-local, unbiased, accurate news to our readers. That includes you!. To continue reading your article and receive updates whenever something breaks, please subscribe. We need your support to continue the Spotlight...
DELMAR, NY
Spotlight News

ON THE BOOKSHELF: These new books are a treat

‘The Ugliest Monster in the World’ By Luis Amavisca; illustrated by Erica Salcedo  This little monster says it’s the ugliest in the world. A second monster claims to be even uglier. What happens when a third monster shows up? Could a mirror help them to decide who is the ugliest monster in the world? NubeOcho ‘Long Road […]
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Spotlight News

Guilderland Central School District mourns loss of administrator

GUILDERLAND — Dr. Demian Singleton, a longtime Guilderland Central School District teacher, administrator and colleague, died on Monday, Oct. 18. School administrators shared the news with the district the following day on Tuesday, Oct. 19. “We are profoundly saddened by the passing of Dr. Singleton,” said Superintendent of Schools Dr. Marie Wiles. “Not just a […]
GUILDERLAND, NY
Spotlight News

Bethlehem Public Library news: Programs for the rest of 2021

DELMAR- Our November/December Footnotes newsletter, which is mailed to homes in the Bethlehem Central School District, highlights some great library services and upcoming events for all ages, but not every great activity at the library makes it into Footnotes. Be sure to check out our online calendar at bethlehem.librarycalendar.com to find out what’s coming up. You can narrow down what you’re looking for by age range or interest.
DELMAR, NY
Spotlight News

Voters nix Delaware Avenue road diet

DELMAR — By a vote of 6,036 to 5,325, Bethlehem voters rejected the Delaware Avenue Complete Streets and Road Diet referendum on Tuesday, Nov. 2. Fewer topics made more headlines than the Delaware Avenue road diet this year. Arguments over its merits and determinants grew to a fervor as the matter of approving state and […]
BETHLEHEM, NY
Spotlight News

Spotlight News

Albany, NY
1K+
Followers
983
Post
231K+
Views
ABOUT

The Spotlight is the preeminent source for local news coverage in the greater Capital District. We now produce three local, weekly editions along with one monthly niche publication.

 https://spotlightnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy