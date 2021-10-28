Girls volleyball pairings for Orlando area FHSAA region tournaments

Windermere senior Ana Bleeker passes the ball during a practice sessions. She is one of the area's top players. Ricardo Ramirez Buxeda/Orlando Sentinel

Here are semifinal matchups for regions involving area schools:

Class 7A Region 1

Wednesday, 7 p.m.

No. 5 Lake Brantley (25-3) at No. 1 Timber Creek (20-5)

No. 3 DeLand (21-8) at No. 2 Windermere (24-3)

Class 7A Region 2

Wednesday, 7 p.m.

No. 5 Tampa Plant (22-5) at No. 1 Tampa Steinbrenner (25-3)

No. 3 Lake Nona (17-5) at No. 2 Venice (21-7)

Class 5A Region 2

Wednesday, 7 p.m.

No. 4 Tampa Robinson (10-16) at No. 1 Wesley Chapel (18-4)

No. 3 Kissimmee Gateway (12-9) at No. 2 Ocala Vanguard (11-17)

Class 4A Region 3

Tuesday, 7 p.m.

No. 5 Lake Highland Prep (14-14) at No. 1 Bishop Moore (21-7)

No. 3 McKeel Academy (21-5) at No. 2 Satellite (21-5)

Class 3A Region 1

Tuesday, 7 p.m.

No. 4 Jacksonville Trinity Christian (20-9) at No. 1 Pensacola Catholic (26-1)

No. 6 Trinity Prep (18-10) at No. 2 Ocala Trinity Catholic (22-4)

Class 2A Region 3

Tuesday, 7 p.m.

No. 5 Lake Mary Prep (20-5) at No. 1 Orangewood Christian (19-9)

No. 3 Lakeland Victory Christian (20-4) at No. 2 Ocala St. John Lutheran (19-5)

