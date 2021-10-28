Alicia Keys announces new double album 'Keys'

Alicia Keys has a double treat for her fans.

The 15-time Grammy winner announced Tuesday she is dropping a two-album set which she says is "coming soon."

"My new album, 'Keys,' will have two types of songs," she said in an Instagram video. The first album, "Originals," which Keys produced, features "laid back piano vibes."

The second disc, "Unlocked," which she produced with Mike WiLL Made-it, is described as "upbeat, drums, level up vibes."

In September, the former "Voice" coach released "LALA" featuring Swae Lee from Rae Sremmurd, which is the first single from "Unlocked." They performed the song for the first time last month at the MTV VMAs.

Keys recently posted a video from their recording session and wrote, "The writing process….It’s always so different. Sometimes it’s instant. Sometimes it takes days, weeks, even months. This was such an easy vibe tho. It just flowed @swaelee @mikewillmadeit."

"My favorite line is 'love out of this world, out of this nebula,'" she continued. "I’ve never used nebula in a song before. But I have used Medulla oblongata. I’m that fresh!!"

Last week, the 40-year-old singer performed at the Robin Hood Foundation's annual charity gala in New York City which raises funds for poverty-fighting programs in the New York area.

Her "Noted: Alicia Keys The Untold Stories" docu-series, which premiered Sept. 30, is currently available on her YouTube Channel. Keys has also written a young adult graphic novel named after her 2012, five-times platinum hit, "Girl on Fire," which will be published March 1, 2022.