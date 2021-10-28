Funeral arrangements set for Independence firefighter

Funeral arrangements have been set for Independence firefighter Chad Sappenfield, who passed away off-duty earlier this month .

The visitation is set for 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 30, at the Truman Memorial Building located at 416 W. Maple Ave. Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m.

The public is invited to attend both the visitation and funeral service.

Sappenfield’s family asks donations be made to the Valor Recovery Program, with donations going to help other first responders with inadequate insurance afford mental health resources.

Donations can be venmoed or can be sent to:

Valor Recovery Program

C/O Sappenfield Donation Fund

2900 Clay Edwards Drive

North Kansas City, MO 64116