Science

Periods of synchronized myelin changes shape brain function and plasticity

By Omar de Faria Jr
Nature.com
 8 days ago

Ragnhildur Thóra Káradóttir ORCID: orcid.org/0000-0001-9675-27221,2 . Myelin, a lipid membrane that wraps axons, enabling fast neurotransmission and metabolic support to axons, is conventionally thought of as a static structure that is set early in development. However, recent evidence indicates that in the central nervous system (CNS), myelination is a protracted and plastic...

www.nature.com

Related
Nature.com

Quantifying cell-generated forces: Poisson's ratio matters

Quantifying mechanical forces generated by cellular systems has led to key insights into a broad range of biological phenomena from cell adhesion to immune cell activation. Traction force microscopy (TFM), the most widely employed force measurement methodology, fundamentally relies on knowledge of the force-displacement relationship and mechanical properties of the substrate. Together with the elastic modulus, the Poisson's ratio is a basic material property that to date has largely been overlooked in TFM. Here, we evaluate the sensitivity of TFM to Poisson's ratio by employing a series of computer simulations and experimental data analysis. We demonstrate how applying the correct Poisson's ratio is important for accurate force reconstruction and develop a framework for the determination of error levels resulting from the misestimation of the Poisson's ratio. In addition, we provide experimental estimation of the Poisson's ratios of elastic substrates commonly applied in TFM. Our work thus highlights the role of Poisson's ratio underpinning cellular force quantification studied across many biological systems.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Clemastine improves electrophysiologic and histomorphometric changes through promoting myelin repair in a murine model of compression neuropathy

Compression neuropathies are common and debilitating conditions that result in variable functional recovery after surgical decompression. Recent drug repurposing studies have verified that clemastine promotes functional recovery through enhancement of myelin repair in demyelinating disease. We investigated the utility of clemastine as a treatment for compression neuropathy using a validated murine model of compression neuropathy encircling the compression tube around the sciatic nerve. Mice received PBS or clemastine solution for 6Â weeks of compression phase. Mice taken surgical decompression received PBS or clemastine solution for 2Â weeks of decompression phase. Electrodiagnostic, histomorphometric, and Western immunoblotting analyses were performed to verify the effects of clemastine. During the compression phase, mice treated with clemastine had significantly decreased latency and increased amplitude compared to untreated mice that received PBS. Histomorphometric analyses revealed that mice treated with clemastine had significantly higher proportions of myelinated axons, thicker myelin, and a lower G-ratio. The expression levels of myelin proteins, including myelin protein zero and myelin associated glycoprotein, were higher in mice treated with clemastine. However, the electrophysiologic and histomorphometric improvements were observed regardless of clemastine treatment in mice taken surgical decompression. Mice treated with clemastine during compression of the sciatic nerve demonstrated that clemastine treatment attenuated electrophysiologic and histomorphometric changes caused by compression through promoting myelin repair.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Sensitive period-regulating genetic pathways and exposure to adversity shape risk for depression

Major Depressive Disorder Working Group of the Psychiatric Genomics Consortium,. Animal and human studies have documented the existence of developmental windows (or sensitive periods) when experience can have lasting effects on brain structure or function, behavior, and disease. Although sensitive periods for depression likely arise through a complex interplay of genes and experience, this possibility has not yetÂ been exploredÂ in humans. We examined the effect of genetic pathways regulating sensitive periods, alone and in interaction with common childhood adversities, on depression risk. Guided by a translational approach, we: (1) performed association analyses of three gene sets (60 genes) shown in animal studies to regulate sensitive periods using summary data from a genome-wide association study of depression (n"‰="‰807,553); (2) evaluated the developmental expression patterns of these genes using data from BrainSpan (n"‰="‰31), a transcriptional atlas of postmortem brain samples; and (3) tested gene-by-development interplay (dGxE)Â by analyzing the combined effect of common variants in sensitive period genes and time-varying exposure to two types of childhood adversity within a population-based birth cohort (n"‰="‰6254). The gene set regulating sensitive period opening associated with increased depression risk. Notably, 6 of the 15 genes in this set showed developmentally regulated gene-level expression. We also identified aÂ statistical interaction between caregiver physical or emotional abuse during ages 1"“5 years and genetic risk for depression conferred by the opening genes. Genes involved in regulating sensitive periods are differentially expressed across the life course and may be implicated in depression vulnerability. Our findings about gene-by-development interplay motivate further research in large, more diverse samples to further unravel the complexity of depression etiologyÂ through a sensitive period lens.
HEALTH
Nature.com

Sugary drink consumption and risk of kidney and bladder cancer in Japanese adults

Globally, sugary drinks are widely consumed, however, few epidemiologic studies have investigated the association between sugary drink consumption and risk of kidney and bladder cancer. We examined the association of sugary drinks with risk of kidney and bladder cancer in 73,024 participants from the Japan Public Health Center-based Prospective Study who reported no history of cancer. Sugary drink consumption was assessed using a validated food frequency questionnaire at study baseline (1995"“1999). Individuals were followed to December 31, 2013. Multivariable Cox proportional hazards regression models were used to calculate hazard ratios (HR) and 95% confidence intervals (CIs). During 1,069,815 person years of follow-up, 169 kidney cancer and 297 bladder cancer cases were documented. After adjusting for potential confounders, no greater risk of kidney and bladder cancer was observed. However, sugary drink consumption was positively associated with the risk of kidney cancer (HR for 100Â ml/day increase in consumption was 1.11 [95% CI 1.01"“1.22]) and bladder cancer (HR for 100Â ml/d increase in consumption was 1.11 [95% CI 1.01"“1.22]) among women after exclusion of cases diagnosed in the first three years of follow-up. In this large prospective cohort, consumption of sugary drinks was significantly associated with a small increase in hazard ratio for kidney and bladder cancer among women after exclusion of cases diagnosed within the first three years.
CANCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Brain Research#Plasticity#Cns#Chorghay#R T Ruthazer
Nature.com

Large-scale functional brain networks of maladaptive childhood aggression identified by connectome-based predictive modeling

Disruptions in frontoparietal networks supporting emotion regulation have been long implicated in maladaptive childhood aggression. However, the association of connectivity between large-scale functional networks with aggressive behavior has not been tested. The present study examined whether the functional organization of the connectome predicts severity of aggression in children. This cross-sectional study included a transdiagnostic sample of 100 children with aggressive behavior (27 females) and 29 healthy controls without aggression or psychiatric disorders (13 females). Severity of aggression was indexed by the total score on the parent-rated Reactive-Proactive Aggression Questionnaire. During fMRI, participants completed a face emotion perception task of fearful and calm faces. Connectome-based predictive modeling with internal cross-validation was conducted to identify brain networks that predicted aggression severity. The replication and generalizability of the aggression predictive model was then tested in an independent sample of children from the Adolescent Brain Cognitive Development (ABCD) study. Connectivity predictive of aggression was identified within and between networks implicated in cognitive control (medial-frontal, frontoparietal), social functioning (default mode, salience), and emotion processing (subcortical, sensorimotor) (r"‰="‰0.31, RMSE"‰="‰9.05, p"‰="‰0.005). Out-of-sample replication (p"‰<"‰0.002) and generalization (p"‰="‰0.007) of findings predicting aggression from the functional connectome was demonstrated in an independent sample of children from the ABCD study (n"‰="‰1791; n"‰="‰1701). Individual differences in large-scale functional networks contribute to variability in maladaptive aggression in children with psychiatric disorders. Linking these individual differences in the connectome to variation in behavioral phenotypes will advance identification of neural biomarkers of maladaptive childhood aggression to inform targeted treatments.
HEALTH
Nature.com

Dynamic and progressive changes in thalamic functional connectivity over the first five years of psychosis

The early stage of psychosis (ESP) is a critical period where effective intervention has the most favorable impact on outcomes. Thalamic connectivity abnormalities have been consistently found in psychosis, and are associated with clinical symptoms and cognitive deficits. However, most studies consider ESP patients as a homogeneous population and fail to take the duration of illness into account. In this study, we aimed to capture the progression of thalamic connectivity changes over the first five years of psychosis. Resting-state functional MRI scans were collected from 156 ESP patients (44 with longitudinal data) and 82 healthy controls (24 with longitudinal data). We first performed a case-control analysis comparing thalamic connectivity with 13 networks in the cortex and cerebellum. Next, we modelled the shape (flat, linear, curvilinear) of thalamic connectivity trajectories by comparing flexible non-linear versus linear models. We then tested the significance of the duration of illness and diagnosis in trajectories that changed over time. Connectivity changed over the ESP period between the thalamus and default mode network (DMN) and fronto-parietal network (FPN) nodes in both the cortex and cerebellum. Three models followed a curvilinear trajectory (early increase followed by a subsequent decrease), while thalamo-cerebellar FPN connectivity followed a linear trajectory of steady reductions over time, indicating different rates of change. Finally, diagnosis significantly predicted thalamic connectivity. Thalamo-cortical and thalamo-cerebellar connectivity change in a dynamic fashion during the ESP period. A better understanding of these changes may provide insights into the compensatory and progressive changes in functional connectivity in the early stages of illness.
MENTAL HEALTH
Nature.com

Functional roles of the membrane-associated AAV protein MAAP

With a limited coding capacity of 4.7Â kb, adeno-associated virus (AAV) genome has evolved over-lapping genes to maximise the usage of its genome. An example is the recently found ORF in the cap gene, encoding membrane-associated accessory protein (MAAP), located in the same genomic region as the VP1/2 unique domain, but in a different reading frame. This 13 KDa protein, unique to the dependovirus genus, is not homologous to any known protein. Our studies confirm that MAAP translation initiates from the first CTG codon found in the VP1 ORF2. We have further observed MAAP localised in the plasma membrane, in the membranous structures in close proximity to the nucleus and to the nuclear envelope by co-transfecting with plasmids encoding the wild-type AAV (wt-AAV) genome and adenovirus (Ad) helper genes. While keeping VP1/2 protein sequence identical, both inactivation and truncation of MAAP translation affected the emergence and intracellular distribution of the AAV capsid proteins. We have demonstrated that MAAP facilitates AAV replication and has a role in controlling Ad infection. Additionally, we were able to improve virus production and capsid integrity through a C-terminal truncation of MAAP while other modifications led to increased packaging of contaminating, non-viral DNA. Our results show that MAAP plays a significant role in AAV infection, with profound implications for the production of therapeutic AAV vectors.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

The transcriptome of Balamuthia mandrillaris trophozoites for structure-guided drug design

Balamuthia mandrillaris, a pathogenic free-living amoeba, causes cutaneous skin lesions as well as granulomatous amoebic encephalitis, a 'brain-eating' disease. As with the other known pathogenic free-living amoebas (Naegleria fowleri and Acanthamoeba species), drug discovery efforts to combat Balamuthia infections of the central nervous system are sparse; few targets have been validated or characterized at the molecular level, and little is known aboutÂ the biochemical pathways necessary for parasite survival. Current treatments of encephalitis due to B. mandrillaris lack efficacy, leading to case fatality rates above 90%. Using our recently published methodology to discover potential drugs against pathogenic amoebas, we screened a collection of 85 compounds with known antiparasitic activity and identified 59 compounds that impacted the growth of Balamuthia trophozoites at concentrations below 220Â ÂµM. Since there is no fully annotated genome or proteome of B. mandrillaris, we sequenced and assembled its transcriptome from a high-throughput RNA-sequencing (RNA-Seq)Â experiment and located the coding sequences of the genes potentially targeted by the growth inhibitors from our compound screens. We determined the sequence of 17 of these target genes and obtained expression clones for 15 that we validated by direct sequencing. These will be used in the future in combination with the identified hits in structure guided drug discovery campaigns to develop new approaches for the treatment of Balamuthia infections.
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Science
Nature.com

Local activation of Î±2 adrenergic receptors is required for vagus nerve stimulation induced motor cortical plasticity

Vagus nerve stimulation (VNS) paired with rehabilitation training is emerging as a potential treatment for improving recovery of motor function following stroke. In rats, VNS paired with skilled forelimb training results in significant reorganization of the somatotopic cortical motor map; however, the mechanisms underlying this form of VNS-dependent plasticity remain unclear. Recent studies have shown that VNS-driven cortical plasticity is dependent on noradrenergic innervation of the neocortex. In the central nervous system, noradrenergic Î±2 receptors (Î±2-ARs) are widely expressed in the motor cortex and have been critically implicated in synaptic communication and plasticity. In current study, we examined whether activation of cortical Î±2-ARs is necessary for VNS-driven motor cortical reorganization to occur. Consistent with previous studies, we found that VNS paired with motor training enlarges the map representation of task-relevant musculature in the motor cortex. Infusion of Î±2-AR antagonists into M1 blocked VNS-driven motor map reorganization from occurring. Our results suggest that local Î±2-AR activation is required for VNS-induced cortical reorganization to occur, providing insight into the mechanisms that may underlie the neuroplastic effects of VNS therapy.
Nature.com

A method to estimate probability of disease and vaccine efficacy from clinical trial immunogenicity data

Vaccine efficacy is often assessed by counting disease cases in a clinical trial. A new quantitative framework proposed here ("PoDBAY," Probability of Disease Bayesian Analysis), estimates vaccine efficacy (and confidence interval) using immune response biomarker data collected shortly after vaccination. Given a biomarker associated with protection, PoDBAY describes the relationship between biomarker and probability of disease as a sigmoid probability of disease ("PoD") curve. The PoDBAY framework is illustrated using clinical trial simulations and with data for influenza, zoster, and dengue virus vaccines. The simulations demonstrate that PoDBAY efficacy estimation (which integrates the PoD and biomarker data), can be accurate and more precise than the standard (case-count) estimation, contributing to more sensitive and specific decisions than threshold-based correlate of protection or case-count-based methods. For all three vaccine examples, the PoD fit indicates a substantial association between the biomarkers and protection, and efficacy estimated by PoDBAY from relatively little immunogenicity data is predictive of the standard estimate of efficacy, demonstrating how PoDBAY can provide early assessments of vaccine efficacy. Methods like PoDBAY can help accelerate and economize vaccine development using an immunological predictor of protection. For example, in the current effort against the COVID-19 pandemic it might provide information to help prioritize (rank) candidates both earlier in a trial and earlier in development.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Lactate activates hypothalamic POMC neurons by intercellular signaling

Previous studies indicate that the activity of hypothalamic POMC neurons can be regulated by glucose via intracellular mechanisms, but its regulation by lactate is poorly understood. In addition to its energetic role, lactate acts as a signaling molecule. In this study, we evaluated the function and location of the lactate receptor, hydroxycarboxylic acid receptor 1 (HCAR1). We used a conditional genetic approach to label POMC neurons and evaluated their sensitivity to lactate using patch-clamp recordings. l-Lactate and 3-chloro-5-hydroxybenzoic acid (3Cl-HBA), HCAR1 specific agonist depolarized POMC neurons and the increase in excitability was abolished by pertussis toxin (PTX), indicating the involvement of GÎ±i/o-protein-coupled receptors. In addition, the depolarization of a subset of POMC neurons was sensitive to Î±-cyano-4-hydroxycinnamate (4-CIN), a lactate transporter blocker, suggesting that the depolarization induced by l-lactate can also occur by direct intracellular action. Surprisingly, HCAR1 was not detected in POMC neurons, but instead localized in astrocytes. These results suggest a new lactate-mediated mechanism for astrocyte-neuron intercellular communication.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Visuo-proprioceptive integration and recalibration with multiple visual stimuli

To organize the plethora of sensory signals from our environment into a coherent percept, our brain relies on the processes of multisensory integration and sensory recalibration. We here asked how visuo-proprioceptive integration and recalibration are shaped by the presence of more than one visual stimulus, hence paving the way to study multisensory perception under more naturalistic settings with multiple signals per sensory modality. We used a cursor-control task in which proprioceptive information on the endpoint of a reaching movement was complemented by two visual stimuli providing additional information on the movement endpoint. The visual stimuli were briefly shown, one synchronously with the hand reaching the movement endpoint, the other delayed. In Experiment 1, the judgments of hand movement endpoint revealed integration and recalibration biases oriented towards the position of the synchronous stimulus and away from the delayed one. In Experiment 2 we contrasted two alternative accounts: that only the temporally more proximal visual stimulus enters integration similar to a winner-takes-all process, or that the influences of both stimuli superpose. The proprioceptive biases revealed that integration-and likely also recalibration-are shaped by the superposed contributions of multiple stimuli rather than by only the most powerful individual one.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Desmoglein 2 regulates cardiogenesis by restricting hematopoiesis in the developing murine heart

Cardiac morphogenesis relies on intricate intercellular signaling. Altered signaling impacts cardiac function and is detrimental to embryonic survival. Here we report an unexpected regulatory role of the desmosomal cell adhesion molecule desmoglein 2 (Dsg2) on murine heart development. A large percentage of Dsg2-mutant embryos develop pericardial hemorrhage. Lethal myocardial rupture is occasionally observed, which is not associated with loss of cardiomyocyte contact but with expansion of abnormal, non-myocyte cell clusters within the myocardial wall. Two types of abnormal cell clusters can be distinguished: Type A clusters involve endocard-associated, round-shaped CD31+ cells, which proliferate and invade the myocardium. They acquire Runx1- and CD44-positivity indicating a shift towards a hematopoietic phenotype. Type B clusters expand subepicardially and next to type A clusters. They consist primarily of Ter119+ erythroid cells with interspersed Runx1+/CD44+ cells suggesting that they originate from type A cell clusters. The observed pericardial hemorrhage is caused by migration of erythrocytes from type B clusters through the epicardium and rupture of the altered cardiac wall. Finally, evidence is presented that structural defects of Dsg2-depleted cardiomyocytes are primary to the observed pathogenesis. We propose that cardiomyocyte-driven paracrine signaling, which likely involves Notch1, directs subsequent trans-differentiation of endo- and epicardial cells. Together, our observations uncover a hitherto unknown regulatory role of Dsg2 in cardiogenesis.
HEALTH
Nature.com

Drosophila ÃŸ-Spectrin is required in polarized ensheathing glia that form a diffusion-barrier around the neuropil

In the central nervous system (CNS), functional tasks are often allocated to distinct compartments. This is also evident in the Drosophila CNS where synapses and dendrites are clustered in distinct neuropil regions. The neuropil is separated from neuronal cell bodies by ensheathing glia, which as we show using dye injection experiments, contribute to the formation of an internal diffusion barrier. We find that ensheathing glia are polarized with a basolateral plasma membrane rich in phosphatidylinositol-(3,4,5)-triphosphate (PIP3) and the Na+/K+-ATPase Nervana2 (Nrv2) that abuts an extracellular matrix formed at neuropil-cortex interface. The apical plasma membrane is facing the neuropil and is rich in phosphatidylinositol-(4,5)-bisphosphate (PIP2) that is supported by a sub-membranous ÃŸHeavy-Spectrin cytoskeleton. ÃŸHeavy-spectrin mutant larvae affect ensheathing glial cell polarity with delocalized PIP2 and Nrv2 and exhibit an abnormal locomotion which is similarly shown by ensheathing glia ablated larvae. Thus, polarized glia compartmentalizes the brain and is essential for proper nervous system function.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Metacyclogenesis defects and gene expression hallmarks of histone deacetylase 4-deficient Trypanosoma cruzi cells

Trypanosoma cruzi-the causative agent of Chagas disease-like other kinetoplastids, relies mostly on post-transcriptional mechanisms for regulation of gene expression. However, trypanosomatids undergo drastic changes in nuclear architecture and chromatin structure along their complex life cycle which, combined with a remarkable set of reversible histone post-translational modifications, indicate that chromatin is also a target for control of gene expression and differentiation signals in these organisms. Chromatin-modifying enzymes have a direct impact on gene expression programs and DNA metabolism. In this work, we have investigated the function of T. cruzi histone deacetylase 4 (TcHDAC4). We show that, although TcHDAC4 is not essential for viability, metacyclic trypomastigote TcHDAC4 null mutants show a thin cell body and a round and less condensed nucleus located very close to the kinetoplast. Sixty-four acetylation sites were quantitatively evaluated, which revealed H2AT85ac, H4K10ac and H4K78ac as potential target sites of TcHDAC4. Gene expression analyses identified three chromosomes with overrepresented regions of differentially expressed genes in the TcHDAC4 knockout mutant compared with the wild type, showing clusters of either up or downregulated genes. The adjacent chromosomal location of some of these genes indicates that TcHDAC4 participates in gene expression regulation during T. cruzi differentiation.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Sensory-motor cortices shape functional connectivity dynamics in the human brain

Large-scale biophysical circuit models provide mechanistic insights into the micro-scale and macro-scale properties of brain organization that shape complex patterns of spontaneous brain activity. We developed a spatially heterogeneous large-scale dynamical circuit model that allowed for variation in local synaptic properties across the human cortex. Here we show that parameterizing local circuit properties with both anatomical and functional gradients generates more realistic static and dynamic resting-state functional connectivity (FC). Furthermore, empirical and simulated FC dynamics demonstrates remarkably similar sharp transitions in FC patterns, suggesting the existence of multiple attractors. Time-varying regional fMRI amplitude may track multi-stability in FC dynamics. Causal manipulation of the large-scale circuit model suggests that sensory-motor regions are a driver of FC dynamics. Finally, the spatial distribution of sensory-motor drivers matches the principal gradient of gene expression that encompasses certain interneuron classes, suggesting that heterogeneity in excitation-inhibition balance might shape multi-stability in FC dynamics.
Nature.com

Is the bacterial chromosome a mobile genetic element?

An outcome of phage infection, lateral transduction, has been shown to mobilize chromosomal genes between bacterial cells at rates that exceed those of mobile genetic elements such as plasmids. Does this mean that the bacterial chromosome should be considered a mobile genetic element?
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Hepatic expression of GAA results in enhanced enzyme bioavailability in mice and non-human primates

Pompe disease (PD) is a severe neuromuscular disorder caused by deficiency of the lysosomal enzyme acid alpha-glucosidase (GAA). PD is currently treated with enzyme replacement therapy (ERT) with intravenous infusions of recombinant human GAA (rhGAA). Although the introduction of ERT represents a breakthrough in the management of PD, the approach suffers from several shortcomings. Here, we developed a mouse model of PD to compare the efficacy of hepatic gene transfer with adeno-associated virus (AAV) vectors expressing secretable GAA with long-term ERT. Liver expression of GAA results in enhanced pharmacokinetics and uptake of the enzyme in peripheral tissues compared to ERT. Combination of gene transfer with pharmacological chaperones boosts GAA bioavailability, resulting in improved rescue of the PD phenotype. Scale-up of hepatic gene transfer to non-human primates also successfully results in enzyme secretion in blood and uptake in key target tissues, supporting the ongoing clinical translation of the approach.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Elevating density functional theory to chemical accuracy for water simulations through a density-corrected many-body formalism

Density functional theory (DFT) has been extensively used to model the properties of water. Albeit maintaining a good balance between accuracy and efficiency, no density functional has so far achieved the degree of accuracy necessary to correctly predict the properties of water across the entire phase diagram. Here, we present density-corrected SCAN (DC-SCAN) calculations for water which, minimizing density-driven errors, elevate the accuracy of the SCAN functional to that of "gold standard" coupled-cluster theory. Building upon the accuracy of DC-SCAN within a many-body formalism, we introduce a data-driven many-body potential energy function, MB-SCAN(DC), that quantitatively reproduces coupled cluster reference values for interaction, binding, and individual many-body energies of water clusters. Importantly, molecular dynamics simulations carried out with MB-SCAN(DC) also reproduce the properties of liquid water, which thus demonstrates that MB-SCAN(DC) is effectively the first DFT-based model that correctly describes water from the gas to the liquid phase.
MATHEMATICS
Nature.com

High-throughput sequencing for species authentication and contamination detection of 63 cell lines

Cell lines are widely used in research and for diagnostic tests and are often shared between laboratories. Lack of cell line authentication can result in the use of contaminated or misidentified cell lines, potentially affecting the results from research and diagnostic activities. Cell line authentication and contamination detection based on metagenomic high-throughput sequencing (HTS) was tested on DNA and RNA from 63 cell lines available at the Canadian Food Inspection Agency's National Centre for Foreign Animal Disease. Through sequence comparison of the cytochrome c oxidase subunit 1 (COX1) gene, the species identity of 53 cell lines was confirmed, and eight cell lines were found to show a greater pairwise nucleotide identity in the COX1 sequence of a different species within the same expected genus. Two cell lines, LFBK-Î±vÎ²6 and SCP-HS, were determined to be composed of cells from a different species and genus. Mycoplasma contamination was not detected in any cell lines. However, several expected and unexpected viral sequences were detected, including part of the classical swine fever virus genome in the IB-RS-2 Clone D10 cell line. Metagenomics-based HTS is a useful laboratory QA tool for cell line authentication and contamination detection that should be conducted regularly.
SCIENCE

