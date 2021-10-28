CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military showing strong compliance of COVID-19 vaccinations

By Tim Griffin
KRIS 6 News
KRIS 6 News
 6 days ago
A Pentagon spokesman says more than 86 percent of active-duty U.S. military members are fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

And 68 percent of total U.S. military forces are fully vaccinated.

That total number includes reserve forces and National Guard members.

Recent numbers from the U.S. Navy, Marine Corpus and Army show more than 90 percent of each branch was fully or partially vaccinated.

