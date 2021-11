Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. Just over a week ago, Hertz stunned the automotive world by announcing it had placed an unprecedented order for 100,000 electric vehicles from Tesla, to be delivered over the next 14 months. The news sent both companies' share prices soaring by over 10%, and ultimately helped push Tesla's overall value above $1 trillion.

BUSINESS ・ 1 DAY AGO