WAILUKU — The Lahainaluna High School football program has become the measure of success in the Maui Interscholastic League. Four straight Division II state titles will do that, and the Lunas have also won an MIL football-record 27 league games in a row. The last MIL team to beat the Lunas was Baldwin, which claimed a 19-13 victory on Oct. 15, 2016, the year the Lahainaluna state title streak began.

HIGH SCHOOL ・ 1 DAY AGO