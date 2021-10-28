Iran clearly wants a nuclear deal. Does Biden?

If Iran doesn't come back to the nuclear deal, it will probably be America's fault. We know this because Iran announced Wednesday it will rejoin talks to revive the 2015 agreement, under which Tehran curbed its development of atomic technologies in exchange for the lifting of economic sanctions. The news is...
Former President Donald Trump mocked President Biden for appearing to fall asleep Monday before his speech at an international climate change conference in Scotland. Trump implied the snooze indicates Biden doesn’t truly believe global warming is a dire threat. “Even Biden couldn’t stand hearing so much about the Global Warming...
This White House's buttoned-up communications operation still has one big leak: President Biden. Driving the news: On Tuesday, on the world stage in Glasgow, Scotland, he bluntly chastised Russia and China for skipping the COP26 climate change conference. It wasn't an isolated instance. The big picture: While Biden administration staffers...
Joe Biden says that China has made a “big mistake” by not attending Cop26.The US president struck an optimistic tone at the end of his two days at the Glasgow climate summit but said he remained “worried” about the climate crisis, and that more work needed to be done.He criticised China for its absence, saying they wanted to be world leaders but were “walking away” on the issue.Speaking to the press before leaving the climate conference, the president said: “It’s a gigantic issue and they’ve walked away.”“The fact China [is] trying to assert, understandably, a new role in the...
Presidents -- they’re just like us: Social media erupted on Monday when a viral video appeared to show President Biden dozing off during opening speeches at the 2021 United Nations Climate Change Conference. The 78-year-old Biden – who warned military servicemembers this summer that top Pentagon officials consider climate change...
DUBAI (Reuters) – Negotiations to revive Iran’s 2015 nuclear agreement with world powers will fail unless U.S. President Joe Biden can guarantee that Washington will not again abandon the pact, the head of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council tweeted on Wednesday. “The U.S. President, lacking authority, is not ready to...
China and Russia are urging the U.N. Security Council to end a host of sanctions against North Korea ranging from the export of seafood and textiles to the cap on imports of refined petroleum products and the ban on its citizens working overseas and sending home their earnings.A draft resolution circulated to council members and obtained Tuesday by The Associated Press stresses the economic difficulties in North Korea and says these and other sanctions should be lifted “with the intent of enhancing the livelihood of the civilian population.”The Security Council initially imposed sanctions on North Korea after its first...
A Senate committee on Wednesday backed Rahm Emanuel as US ambassador to Japan but his nomination remained uncertain as fellow Democrats opposed the former Chicago mayor over his record on police violence.
Emanuel picked up support from two Republicans to clear the Foreign Relations Committee but the nomination is expected to go down to the wire in the full Senate, where Democrats hold the narrowest of majorities.
Emanuel, who earlier served in Congress and as president Barack Obama's chief of staff, has come under fire over his handling of a Chicago officer's killing of an African American teenager, Laquan McDonald, in 2014, with his administration waiting more than a year to release a police video of the incident.
Two liberal Democrats on the committee, Jeff Merkley and Ed Markey, said they would oppose Emanuel, who was not given any Washington position by President Joe Biden amid a campaign against him by advocates for police reform.
Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the US believes diplomacy is the best way to get Iran to return to the negotiating table over the scrapped nuclear deal but wouldn’t rule out a military response if Tehran fails to “engage quickly in good faith.”. Blinken said Iran has said that...
As Joe Biden sought to project US leadership on the world stage at a climate summit in Scotland on Monday, he was banking his legacy at home on a crucial show of support for his domestic agenda and a state election seen as an early referendum on his presidency. Tuesday's election, the first genuinely competitive state-wide contest since Biden took office in January, is expected to be a bellwether of Democrats' chances of hanging on to Congress in 2022 as well as a test of Biden's waning popularity.
ROME (AP) — President Joe Biden wrapped up his time at the Group of 20 summit on Sunday trying to convince Americans and the wider world that he’s got things under control — and taking Russia, China, and Saudi Arabia to task for not doing enough to deal with the existential threat of climate change. […]
DUBAI, Oct 31 (Reuters) - Iran's foreign minister said on Sunday that if the United States was serious about rejoining Tehran's 2015 nuclear deal with world powers, President Joe Biden could just issue an "executive order", the state-owned Iran newspaper reported. The accord, under which Iran curtailed nuclear work seen...
The United States has hit Iran with a fresh set of sanctions. The Treasury Department announced the penalties Friday against two senior members of Iran’s Revolutionary Guard Corps and two affiliated companies and an executive for supplying lethal drones and related material to insurgent groups in Iraq, Lebanon and Yemen and to Ethiopia, which has been fighting rival Tigray forces.
This article was originally published by Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty and is reprinted with permission. U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken says Washington is “absolutely in lockstep” with Britain, Germany, and France on getting Iran back into a nuclear deal, but added it was unclear if Tehran was willing to rejoin the talks in a “meaningful way.”
ROME (AP) — U.S. President Joe Biden told Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Sunday that their countries must better manage disagreements after the partnership between NATO allies was tested by Turkey’s threat to no longer recognize the American envoy and its purchase of a Russian missile defense system. “We’re...
