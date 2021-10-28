CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

Survey shows percentage of workers who quit over vaccination policies

By Dominic Genetti
Telegraph
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe COVID-19 vaccine has been met with mixed emotions. Some have doubts, others want it immediately. Some of the public outcry over the vaccine has come from employees who either have to get the shots to keep their jobs or face the consequences of their decision not to get it. Many...

CNN

72% of unvaccinated workers vow to quit if ordered to get vaccinated

New York (CNN Business) — A large number of unvaccinated workers say they'll quit their jobs if their employers follow upcoming federal rules to battle the Covid-19 pandemic. A survey by the Kaiser Family Foundation, a think tank concentrating on health issues, found 37% of unvaccinated workers say they will...
PUBLIC HEALTH
#Kaiser Family Foundation#Vaccinations#Statistics#Covid 19 Vaccine
actionnewsnow.com

New study shows many state workers elect weekly testing over COVID vaccine

CHICO, Calif. - The state mandates all state workers get vaccinated or tested weekly for the coronavirus. A Caltrans rep said only 70% of its employees have shown proof of vaccination. Data from the state’s human resources department shows, the COVID-19 vaccination rate is lower among state workers than the...
CHICO, CA
kurv.com

Poll: 5% Of Unvaccinated Adults Have Quit Over Vaccination Requirement

Some Americans are leaving their jobs because of a coronavirus vaccination requirement. A survey from the Kaiser Family Foundation shows five-percent of unvaccinated adults have done so. It comes as the federal government gets ready to roll out a rule that says companies with 100 or more employees have to require vaccination or regular testing for COVID-19. It’s an emergency Labor Department rule requested by President Biden.
PUBLIC HEALTH
HuffingtonPost

Survey Shows Broad Public Support For Worker Strikes

Workers at companies like Kellogg’s, Nabisco and John Deere have hit the picket lines in recent weeks hoping to get a better deal from their employers. A new survey suggests the public by and large supports them. The AFL-CIO labor federation commissioned the progressive pollster Data for Progress to take...
ADVOCACY
WAFF

Some unvaccinated United Launch Alliance workers protest vaccine policy

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - About a dozen United Launch Alliance workers protested the company’s vaccine policy. They say they were told on Monday that if they didn’t get their first shot by Friday, that would be their last day. According to voicemails and letter sent to employees, their keys would...
DECATUR, AL
cambridgeday.com

Health care workers who won’t get vaccinated make their case about CHA exemption policies

Health care workers who won’t get vaccinated make their case about CHA exemption policies. A group of Cambridge Health Alliance employees says the health care system unfairly denied them medical and religious exemptions from Covid-19 vaccinations and they are about to lose their jobs. Deborah Race, a nurse in CHA’s information technology department, sent an impassioned message to chief executive Assaad Sayah Thursday on behalf of the 36 workers, asserting: “Assaad, you always say that we are family, but you don’t act like it, and your actions say otherwise.”
CAMBRIDGE, MA
KIVI-TV

Amazon relaxes mask policy for fully vaccinated workers

Amazon has reportedly changed its face-covering policy for warehouse workers. According to CNBC and CNN, fully vaccinated workers are no longer required to wear a mask unless it’s required by local governments. “Vaccines are universally available across the U.S. and vaccination rates continue to rise which enables the ability to...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

40 companies demand meetings with the White House over Biden's vaccine mandates for 80 million workers over concerns of how they will pay for testing or deal with workers who refuse

More than 40 groups and individuals are requesting meetings with administration and Labor Department officials regarding concerns and confusion over Joe Biden's new vaccine mandate for private companies. Last month, President Biden issued an executive order requiring companies with 100 or more employees to mandate vaccines for their workers –...
U.S. POLITICS
KTUL

Aerospace workers showing opposition to vaccine mandate

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The first thing many of the people at the meeting want you to know is that they love their jobs in aerospace. "We love our jobs, we want to keep our jobs," said Rebecca McClintock. They also want to make it very clear that their problem...
TULSA, OK
docwirenews.com

What’s Next for Unvaccinated, Unemployed Healthcare Workers?

As numbers of hospitals and health systems have mandated COVID-19 vaccination continues to grow as a condition of employment, questions also grow about what’s next for a trove of unvaccinated healthcare workers who’ve been terminated or resigned. According to the American Hospital Association, more than 2,500 hospitals and health systems in the U.S. had begun mandatory vaccination policies for employees as of Sept. 27.
PUBLIC HEALTH
WMBF

Survey: Unvaccinated workers would rather quit than get vaxxed

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A new survey of over 1,000 people found a majority of unvaccinated workers would rather quit their jobs than be ordered to get vaccinated. The Kaiser Family Foundation questioned more than 1,500 American adults in October. Of the unvaccinated, 37% said they would quit if they...
PUBLIC HEALTH
MedPage Today

Lawmakers Split Over COVID Vaccine Mandate for Workers

Democratic and Republican lawmakers debated whether President Biden's COVID-19 vaccine mandate would help or hurt businesses and workers during a joint hearing of two House Committee on Education and Labor subcommittees on Tuesday. Republicans argued that the new measures were a "power grab" that would exacerbate worker shortages, but Democrats...
CONGRESS & COURTS
ABC 4

Millions of workers are quitting their jobs, who are they?

Coming up on GTU this morning – There were a record 4.3 million U.S. workers who quit their jobs in August. And it’s likely younger people made up the bulk of that group. Millennials and Gen Zers spend a significantly shorter amount of time in their jobs than older generations, according to a survey by CareerBuilder. Gen Z’s (age 6-24) average length of time spent at a job is 2 years and 3 months. For millennials (25-40) that figure is 2 years and 9 months, while Gen Xers (41-56) were at a job for an average of 5 years and 2 months, and baby boomers (57-75) spent 8 years and 3 months at a job, according to CareerBuilder. CareerBuilder analyzed internal resume data from job seekers to determine their age and the length of time users spent in a job. “In the wake of the pandemic and months of uncertainty, young workers are taking advantage of the fact that they are in demand as mid-level employees and driving a country-wide quitting spree,” the authors of CareerBuilder’s report wrote.
ECONOMY

