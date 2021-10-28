CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

2021 iHeartCountry Festival To Feature Star-Studded Guitar Pull

By RAM Trucks
iHeartRadio
iHeartRadio
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VzzhC_0cfYlBAu00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qqs4U_0cfYlBAu00

The 2021 iHeartCountry Festival presented by Capital One is almost here, and the show just got even more exciting, because the live event is set to feature a star-studded guitar pull.

The iHeartRadio "We're All Country" Guitar Pull powered by RAM Trucks will feature surprise performances by three of the biggest names in country music — that's three of the genre's biggest stars on stage at the same time like fans have never heard them before. This is sure to be a can't miss moment during the festival.

RAM Trucks supports country music and is a proud sponsor of the 2021 iHeartCountry Festival, and is honored to keep country music traditions alive with the "We're all Country" Guitar Pull.

Fans can tune in to watch the iHeartRadio "We're All Country" Guitar Pull powered by RAM Trucks at the 2021 iHeartCountry Festival live on October 30th via an exclusive livestream on LiveXLive.com or the LiveXLive app. iHeartMedia's Country music radio stations will also broadcast the event live, as well as on iHeartRadio.com and the iHeartRadio app.

This year's iHeartCountry Festival is taking over the Frank Erwin Center on October 30th, and will include performances from stars like Blake Shelton , Toby Keith , Little Big Town , Jake Owen , Lee Brice , Carly Pearce , Cole Swindell , Chase Rice , Bobby Bones and the Raging Idiots , and special guest Walker Hayes — and it's all hosted by Bobby Bones.

Make sure to tune in on October 30th — this is one show you will not want to miss! For more information, head over to iHeartRadio.com/iHeartCountryFestival .

Comments / 0

Related
CMT

Travis Denning is Engaged to Country Music Royalty

Travis Denning is engaged to country music royalty. Denning proposed to Madison Montgomery, daughter of “I Swear” singer John Michael Montgomery, over the weekend in New York City’s Central Park. “I knew after three months that you were the one,” Denning wrote on Instagram. “Honestly, I think I knew the...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jake Owen
Person
Carly Pearce
Person
Bobby Bones
Person
Cole Swindell
Person
Chase Rice
Person
Lee Brice
Person
Walker Hayes
Person
Blake Shelton
Person
Toby Keith
The Herald-Banner

Fiddle festival to feature tribute to Haggard

UPDATE: The continued high winds have required a change in the venue for Friday night's Big Ball in "G" Town to the Emerald Ballroom, 2316 Johnson Street in Greenville. The Seventh Annual Bob Wills Fiddle Festival and Contest is scheduled to present events Friday night and during the day Saturday.
GREENVILLE, TX
The Boot

‘The Voice': Team Blake Teenage Heartthrob Stuns With Joe Cocker Hit [Watch]

After airing its 500th episode last week, The Voice returned on Monday (Nov. 1) with yet another round of outstanding performances from its cast of promising stars. Taking the stage for his Knockout Round performance was Team Blake's Peedy Chavis. The 19-year-old Elvis Presley Impersonator from Georgia — who scored a two-chair turn during his Blind Audition — offered up a memorable take on Joe Cocker’s “Unchain My Heart,” originally recorded by Ray Charles.
CELEBRITIES
Guitar World Magazine

John Mayall announces star-studded new album, The Sun Is Shining Down

Blues guitar legend John Mayall recently announced his retirement from touring, informing fans that it was "time for me to hang up my road shoes.”. Buried within that announcement though, was the news that Mayall – who turns 88 next month – would still be creating new music, and in fact had a new album called The Sun Is Shining Down in the pipeline.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Radio#Capital One#Ram Trucks#Livexlive Com#Iheartmedia#Iheartcountry Festival#The Frank Erwin Center
Essence

Halle Berry's 'Bruised' To Feature Star-Studded Soundtrack Co-Produced By Cardi B

The female-driven soundtrack will feature tracks hand-picked by Berry herself, from Cardi B, Saweetie, City Girls, H.E.R., Flo Milli, Latto, and more. Halle Berry’s upcoming mixed martial arts film Bruised just got even more exciting. The film, which the Academy Award-winning actress both directs and star in, will be accompanied...
MOVIES
Hello Magazine

Celine Dion shares health update as she announces heartbreaking news

Celine Dion left fans heartbroken as she announced a devastating health update that ultimately led to some very sad news. The singer shared a statement on her Instagram where she revealed that due to unfortunate developments in her health, the opening of her new Las Vegas residency would be delayed.
CELEBRITIES
country1037fm.com

Blake Shelton Says Gwen Stefani Is ‘Constantly’ On Him About One Thing

Blake Shelton wrote a special song for Gwen Stefani on their wedding day called “We Can Reach The Stars,” and it will be on Blake’s upcoming Body Language Deluxe album. Blake told Seth Meyers last night (10/06), “And Gwen has always… She is constantly on my a– about, I should be writing more songs. ‘How come you don’t write more songs?’ And I have gotten lazy about it over the years. And so I decided, ‘Well, you know, I’ll step up and come up with something,’ and so I did.”
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Country Music
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Guitar
Page Six

Jessica Simpson marks 4 years of sobriety with ‘unrecognizable’ photo

Jessica Simpson honored a milestone in her sobriety journey with an “unrecognizable” photo of herself. Marking four years without alcohol, Simpson, 41, wrote on Instagram Monday that the “version” of herself depicted in the picture is a person who had yet to undergo the necessary healing from past traumas. “This...
CELEBRITIES
hypebeast.com

300 Entertainment, Record Label of Megan Thee Stallion and Young Thug, Reportedly Seeking to Sell For $400 Million USD

300 Entertainment, the home of artists like Megan Thee Stallion and Young Thug, is reportedly looking to go on sale. According to Bloomberg, a source claims that the record label is “exploring a sale” and is expecting to sell for at least $400 million USD. Although nothing is confirmed as of writing, Quality Control Music CEO and co-founder Pierre “Pee” Thomas already threw his hat in the ring, tweeting, “I Wanna Buy @300 My Bankers On Deck. Let’s Have The Conversation.”
MUSIC
talentrecap.com

Gwen Stefani Dances to Maroon 5 with Her Kids, Blake Shelton in Adorable Video

Former coach on The Voice Gwen Stefani has the most adorable family, and we’re loving a recent video of she and her three sons dancing along to a Maroon 5 song. New hubby and best frienemy to Maroon 5 singer, Adam Levine, Blake Shelton can also be seen dancing in the background of this fun moment.
MUSIC
iHeartRadio

iHeartRadio

102K+
Followers
11K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

All your favorite music, podcasts, and radio stations available for free. Listen to thousands of live radio stations or create your own artist stations and playlists. Get the latest music and trending news, from your favorite artists and bands.

 https://www.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy