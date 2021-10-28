2021 iHeartCountry Festival To Feature Star-Studded Guitar Pull

The 2021 iHeartCountry Festival presented by Capital One is almost here, and the show just got even more exciting, because the live event is set to feature a star-studded guitar pull.

The iHeartRadio "We're All Country" Guitar Pull powered by RAM Trucks will feature surprise performances by three of the biggest names in country music — that's three of the genre's biggest stars on stage at the same time like fans have never heard them before. This is sure to be a can't miss moment during the festival.

RAM Trucks supports country music and is a proud sponsor of the 2021 iHeartCountry Festival, and is honored to keep country music traditions alive with the "We're all Country" Guitar Pull.

Fans can tune in to watch the iHeartRadio "We're All Country" Guitar Pull powered by RAM Trucks at the 2021 iHeartCountry Festival live on October 30th via an exclusive livestream on LiveXLive.com or the LiveXLive app. iHeartMedia's Country music radio stations will also broadcast the event live, as well as on iHeartRadio.com and the iHeartRadio app.

This year's iHeartCountry Festival is taking over the Frank Erwin Center on October 30th, and will include performances from stars like Blake Shelton , Toby Keith , Little Big Town , Jake Owen , Lee Brice , Carly Pearce , Cole Swindell , Chase Rice , Bobby Bones and the Raging Idiots , and special guest Walker Hayes — and it's all hosted by Bobby Bones.

Make sure to tune in on October 30th — this is one show you will not want to miss! For more information, head over to iHeartRadio.com/iHeartCountryFestival .