NYPD officer pinned between truck and car while investigating crash in Brooklyn

An NYPD officer was taken to the hospital Thursday after reportedly being pinned between a truck and car while investigating a crash in Brooklyn.

According to police, the NYPD responded to a crash at the intersection of Linden Boulevard and Eldert Lane at 9:30 a.m. Thursday involving an ambulance and another car. While investigating, police say they witnessed a crash involving a tractor-trailer and another car.

Police say one of the officers walked over to the crash and was directing the drivers to get out of the way of traffic when the truck driver moved forward accidentally pinning the officer against the car. The officer was taken to the hospital in stable condition with non-life threatening injuries.

Investigators say it does appear this was an accident, but it is all still under investigation.