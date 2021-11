The year 2021 has been memorable in the world of investing. Meme stock and cryptocurrencies have dominated headlines with multi-fold returns in a short span of time. And with the holiday season approaching now, it’s time to go on a shopping binge. It would be best if the shopping festival can be funded through some quick gains. How can investors do so? Well, there are a handful of solid stocks to buy out there to help fund the fun.

MARKETS ・ 5 HOURS AGO