If I told you months ago that the Cincinnati Bengals would be the No. 1 seed in the AFC through seven weeks, you probably would have laughed in my face. Joe Burrow, Ja'Marr Chase and company upset the Baltimore Ravens in Baltimore to improve to 5-2 on the season and take over the AFC's No. 1 seed. They are 5-2 along with the, you guessed it, Las Vegas Raiders and Tennessee Titans. Yeah, this is getting a little wild.

NFL ・ 8 DAYS AGO