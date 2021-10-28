‘Listen to the Art:’ Rough Draft hosts exhibit

Two paintings displayed together near the entrance of Afterlives: Recovering the Lost Stories of Looted Art at the Jewish Museum could easily be mistaken for an art-historical exercise in formalism. Cézanne and Picasso, two modern masters, take on the human body. In Cézanne’s large “Bather and Rocks” (c. 1860–66), loose circular brushstrokes sweep into broad shapes that make up a male body, small drips of paint clinging to the muscular bather’s backside. Cézanne’s painting dwarfs its neighbor, Picasso’s “Group of Characters,” which was made in 1929 during the artist’s experiments with Surrealism. A jumble of thick white and black lines and biomorphic shapes come together as three skeletal figures set against a fiery background. These paintings stretch and contort the body in their different ways, toeing the line between representation and abstraction.

