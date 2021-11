The stock price of Petros Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: PTPI) increased by over 90% during intraday trading today. This is why it happened. The stock price of Petros Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: PTPI) – a leading provider of therapeutics for men’s health – increased by over 90% during intraday trading today. Investors are responding positively to Petros Pharmaceuticals announcing a 476% growth year-over-year of STENDRA tablet sales as part of an exclusive digital health marketing agreement with Hims & Hers Health, the multi-specialty telehealth platform focused on providing modern personalized health and wellness experiences to consumers. Plus the companies also announce the availability of additional dosages of STENDRA through the Hims & Hers platform, further expanding the partnership.

MEDICAL & BIOTECH ・ 3 HOURS AGO