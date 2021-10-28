CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Windy afternoon as cooler air moves in

By Hank Allen
wgno.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Wind Advisory is in effect today from until 7PM as blustery conditions move in behind the cold front. We are waiting on the upper level low to our north to move east. As...

wgno.com

Comments / 0

crossroadstoday.com

Cold front arrives tomorrow bringing rain and cooler temps

VICTORIA, Texas – This evening partly cloudy with light winds. Increasing clouds overnight. Lows in the upper 50s. On Wednesday, scattered showers and a few storms expected. At times some rain could be heavy. Highs will stay mainly in the 70s but may briefly touch the low 80s. Winds will shift out of the NE behind the front. Rain tapers off Thursday morning.
ENVIRONMENT
fox35orlando.com

Beautiful day before rain, next cold front arrives in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. - Well, somebody, somewhere once said, "All good things come to an end". When it comes to our local Central Florida weather, this holds especially true! While we look great today with warm temps and sun-filled skies, big changes are looming right around the corner. Expect area temps...
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wind Advisory
wbtw.com

Clouds and much cooler weather will move in today

Cooler weather moving in today will continue through the rest of the week. A cold front moved through the Carolinas dry last night and clouds will build in behind it. The clouds will continue to increase today, and it will be much cooler with highs in the upper 50s to low 60s. The cloudy, cool weather will continue Thursday, plus a storm system will bring some light rain and drizzle. High temperatures on Thursday will only make it into the 50s.
ENVIRONMENT
click orlando

Storm system to bring even cooler air to Central Florida this weekend

ORLANDO, Fla. – If Halloween weekend wasn’t fall enough for you, a reinforcing shot of cool air is coming for the upcoming weekend. This time around, however, most of Central Florida will be locked in the clouds and rain as a large storm system, that will be non-tropical in nature, develops in the Gulf of Mexico.
FLORIDA STATE
localdvm.com

Rain moves out, colder air moves in

As the skies clear tonight, temperatures look to result in near or sub-freezing temperatures. Freeze warnings remain in effect for the I-81 corridor/Shenandoah Valley, north-central MD, and portions of the Virginia Piedmont. Frost Advisories remain in effect for the I-95 corridor. High pressure will build across the region and quiet weather with cold mornings and cool afternoons expected each day this week and through the weekend. Thursday will start off sunny, but some clouds will be increasing as a storm system skirts south of the region. Temperatures will stay below normal, with highs in the 40s and lower 50s as lows drop into the 20s and 30s. Frost and freeze concerns may arise again both Wednesday night and Thursday night for locations where the growing season hasn’t quite ended. Overall, in the long run, high pressure will continue to provide quiet weather conditions into next week. Temperatures are expected to gradually climb throughout the week, but will still stay below normal in the upper 40s to mid-50s with overnight lows in the 30s.
ENVIRONMENT
KRQE News 13

Clouds, cooler air sits in eastern New Mexico until Wednesday night

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A backdoor cold front has brought much colder weather, clouds, fog, and drizzle across eastern New Mexico Tuesday. This front will finally push farther west Wednesday night. Forecast Continues Below. Election: View Latest Local Election Results. Albuquerque: Tim Keller wins reelection as Albuquerque mayor. Sports: Voters...
ENVIRONMENT
CBS Miami

Miami Weather: Showers Likely Ahead Of Cold Front

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — After a very wet, messy and cloudy Tuesday, South Florida enjoyed a dry start to Wednesday. However, some showers will be possible across the Keys later and stray showers may move in across parts of Broward and Miami-Dade County. But the rain chance will be low as compared to Tuesday. It’s been a milder start with mid to upper 70s and with more sunshine expected today, highs will climb to the low 80s this afternoon. King Tides return Wednesday and there will be the potential for saltwater coastal flooding around high tide times.  The next high tide takes place around 7AM...
MIAMI, FL
cleveland19.com

Northeast Ohio weather: More rounds of lake effect wintry mix ahead

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cold air from the north, along with moisture, is enough to support more rounds of lake effect precipitation today. The steering wind today goes from northwest to west. The best risk of a winter mix will be along the lakeshore and east of Cleveland. Travel could...
CLEVELAND, OH
KPLC TV

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Showers move in this evening, turning cooler for the end of the week

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Our Wednesday has featured a mixture of sun and clouds and as the day has progressed we are continuing to see cloud cover thicken and eventually that is going to lead to some showers by evening. We are still tracking our next front that will be arriving as we head into the overnight hours and that will bring some bigger changes are we head into Thursday with cooler temperatures on the way.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Weather: Sunshine But Colder Temperatures Expected On Wednesday

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Well, that’s a wrap! The 2021 growing season has now officially come to an end. This year’s growing season lasted just over 6 months or a span of 186 days. Over the last seventy years at the Pittsburgh airport, it is in the top 20 longest lengths on record. We should expect the growing season to continue to get longer over the next decade due to climate change. We are already seeing signs of that with 4 out of the top 12 growing seasons occurring since 2010. Two of the top three also occurred since...
PITTSBURGH, PA

