CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Mustard Enlists Roddy Ricch, Ella Mai, Swae Lee to Join Macy Gray, Chris Paul in Animated Movie ‘Sneaks’

By Angelique Jackson
Variety
Variety
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eguno_0cfYgJqP00

The voice cast of the animated movie “ Sneaks ” is shaping up, thanks to multi-platinum and Grammy-winning producer and artist Mustard .

Mustard, who serves as executive music producer on the family film, has enlisted his frequent collaborators and fellow chart-topping and award-winning musicians Roddy Ricch, Ella Mai, Swae Lee to join Macy Gray and NBA superstar Chris Paul in the movie, produced by and starring Laurence Fishburne .

“Sneaks” centers around a pair of misplaced sneakers that are lost in New York City and must find a way to get back to their “sole mates.” With the help of a charming oxford (Ella Mai), an elegant stiletto (Macy Gray), and a gifted young athlete (Swae Lee), this ensemble cast of characters must band together to thwart the evil Collector (Laurence Fishburne) and the mysterious Forger (Roddy Ricch). Chris Paul will play a character based on himself — an NBA All-Star who hosts the biggest Met Gala-like event for avid sneakerheads.

“I really see the music in this film as a crucial part of the storytelling,” Mustard said of the new cast additions. “As the first family animated feature film to be steeped in sneaker culture, I am honored to draw from my expertise as a producer and artist, and my love of sneakers, to create moments that really connect. The added bonus is that this is a film that I’ll be able to enjoy with my family and kids.”

“Our film will illuminate and pay homage to the forever growing and popular sneaker culture that continues to inspire and be inspired by musicians, athletes and artists alike and I’m thrilled by the cast and crew who have decided to join us on the journey,'” Fishburne aded.

Fishburne’s Cinema Gypsy Productions and Lengi Studios are behind the project, with Cinema Gypsy’s Helen Sugland and Len Hartman and Gil Cloyd of Lengi Studios as producers alongside the Oscar-nominated and Emmy-winning actor. 10 Summers’ co-Founder and president Meko Yohannes and Robyn Klein and Jeremy Ross (producers of the Oscar-winning animated short “If Anything Happens I Love You”) will serve as executive producers.

Variety exclusively reported that Rob Edwards , will penned the feature, will make his directorial debut with the project. Matt Ahrens (“Next Gen”) will serve as editor and Ovi Nedelcu (“Space Jam: A New Legacy”) as production designer and lead character designer. Pre-production, design and storyboard work is underway with House of Cool (“Ferdinand”) and animation will be done by Assemblage (“Arctic Dogs”). Legendary sneaker personality Bobbito Garcia will serve as the film’s cultural advisor.

Fishburne and Paul repped by CAA, with Fishburne also represented by Landmark Artists Management, and Del Shaw Moonves Tanaka Finkelstein & Lezcano. Macy Gray is represented by ICM and Cover Art Entertainment.

Mustard and Ella Mai are represented by 10 Summers Management and WME, with Mustard also repped by Roc Nation. Swae Lee and Roddy Rich are also WME talent; Swae Lee is also represented by Migo Management and Kenny Meiselas, while Roddy Ricch is also repped by Full Stop Management, BirdVision Entertainment, and Wasserman and King, Holmes, Paterno & Soriano, LLP.

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

Chris Pratt to Voice Garfield in Upcoming Animated Movie

Finally, a Monday that Garfield can feel good about. On the lasagna-loving cat’s least favorite day of the week, Chris Pratt has been set to voice the famous feline in a new animated feature film. Alcon Entertainment is producing the movie, with Sony Pictures on board to release Garfield’s latest adventure in theaters globally (excluding China). A release date will be announced at another time. Though plot details haven’t been confirmed, the movie draws inspiration from the long-running comic strip created by cartoonist Jim Davis. The exploits of the cynical and lazy orange cat Garfield, his owner Jim Arbuckle and fellow pet...
MOVIES
Variety

Jay-Z and Beyoncé Turn Heads at ‘The Harder They Fall’ LA Premiere with Jonathan Majors, Regina King and Jeymes Samuel

Variety cover star Jeymes Samuel could not have been more ready for his big moment. The writer, director, producer and composer was suited and booted as he stepped onto the bright blue carpet for the Los Angeles launch of his wild Western “The Harder They Fall” on Wednesday night at the Shrine Auditorium. Since the movie presents a fresh take on the dusty genre, the dress code was super fly. Samuel, stars Jonathan Majors, Regina King and Deon Cole, and the film’s producer Shawn ‘Jay-Z’ Carter went for an “all Black everything” moment, all showing up swagged-out in head to toe...
MOVIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Majid Jordan Locks In With Swae Lee For "Dancing On A Dream"

With little to do in the middle of a lockdown, Majid Jordan set out to record their third studio album. Wildest Dreams was the outcome -- an 11 song effort showcasing the duo's maturity and growth since the release of The Space Between. The project kicks off with the record "Dancing On A Dream" featuring Swae Lee. Majid Jordan refines their signature synth-pop sounds with the assistance of the Rae Sremmurd artist who contributes only a few bars while assisting with adlibs throughout the song similar to Diddy on "Sway."
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jeremy Ross
Person
Macy Gray
Person
Swae Lee
Person
Bobbito Garcia
Person
Roddy Ricch
Person
Laurence Fishburne
Person
Chris Paul
Person
Ella Mai
blackchronicle.com

Saweetie Clears Up Rumors She’s Dating Roddy Ricch

Friday Saweetie stepped out to enjoy some sports. Specifically, the Los Angeles Lakers game against the Phoenix Suns. Sharp eyed fans spotted the Bay Area beauty sitting beside none other than rapper Roddy Ricch and folks were off to the races speculating the pair might be dating. Y’all… There are...
CELEBRITIES
wedr.com

Justin Bieber and Roddy Ricch join Kanye West for Sunday service

Kanye West resumed his Sunday service on Halloween with a choir featuring Justin Bieber and Roddy Ricch. West, who legally changed his name to Ye last month, and his Sunday Service Choir, began with "No Child Left Behind" from his Donda album, followed by "Hurricane," "Moon" and "Pure Souls" according to Billboard.
MUSIC
hotnewhiphop.com

Pressa Shares "Gardner Express" Deluxe Edition Featuring Coi Leray, Swae Lee, Rowdy Rebel, & More

Pressa has already established himself as a legend in the streets of Toronto, but he's just getting started in the USA. The 25-year-old rapper has been teasing the deluxe edition of his project Gardner Express for much of the year, touching on what fans could expect during his Rise & Grind interview a few weeks ago. On Wednesday, he finally came through with the deluxe, adding five songs to the tracklist, including new features from Swae Lee and Rowdy Rebel.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Animated Film#Join Macy Gray#Nba#Oxford#Cinema Gypsy Productions#Lengi Studios#Cinema Gypsy
hotnewhiphop.com

Roddy Ricch Celebrates His Own Birthday By Giving His Dad A Porsche 911 Turbo S

He got that Porsche, with the frog eyes. Roddy Ricch turned 23 last week, but instead of receiving gifts, he decided to give some away instead. The Please Excuse Me for Being Antisocial rapper gifted his dad a silver Porsche 911 Turbo S for his birthday, posting a picture of his dad beaming standing next to the beauty on his Instagram story. "Got pops that 911 Porche Turbo S for my birthday I LOVE YOU 4L," he wrote.
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Majid Jordan Deliver "Wildest Dreams" Ft. Drake, Diddy, Swae Lee

It has been nearly four years since Majid Jordan released an album, and now the OVO Sound duo has delivered Wildest Dreams. During the rollout of this record, Majid Jordan has shared several singles including "Been Through That, "Summer Rain," and "Waves of Blue," and they continue to unravel their ethereal essence on Wildest Dreams.
MUSIC
hotnewhiphop.com

Saweetie Denies Roddy Ricch Dating Rumors After Fans Jump To Conclusions

Saweetie called out fans for assuming that she is dating Roddy Ricch, solely because the two were spotted side-by-side at the Los Angeles Lakers' game against the Phoenix Suns, Friday night. "So avoid sitting next to men in public places otherwise the world assumes y’all are dating … got it,"...
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Celebrities
E! News

Nick Cannon Says Mariah Carey Is "Still Mad" He Bought This Gift for Their Twins Against Her Wishes

Mariah Carey apparently was not enjoying a sweet fantasy after Nick Cannon gave their twins a certain birthday gift this year. On Thursday, Oct. 7, a preview clip from his daytime talk show Nick Cannon showed the 41-year-old host of The Masked Singer revealing that ex-wife Mariah wasn't pleased when he went behind her back to buy cell phones for their twins Moroccan and Monroe to celebrate their 10th birthday in April. Nick and Mariah finalized their divorce in 2016, and he has since welcomed five children from other relationships.
CELEBRITIES
hypebeast.com

300 Entertainment, Record Label of Megan Thee Stallion and Young Thug, Reportedly Seeking to Sell For $400 Million USD

300 Entertainment, the home of artists like Megan Thee Stallion and Young Thug, is reportedly looking to go on sale. According to Bloomberg, a source claims that the record label is “exploring a sale” and is expecting to sell for at least $400 million USD. Although nothing is confirmed as of writing, Quality Control Music CEO and co-founder Pierre “Pee” Thomas already threw his hat in the ring, tweeting, “I Wanna Buy @300 My Bankers On Deck. Let’s Have The Conversation.”
MUSIC
Texas Monthly

Megan Thee Stallion’s New Popeyes Hottie Sauce Doesn’t Quite Bring the Heat

I didn’t expect it to be such a challenge to get my hands on Megan Thee Stallion’s new hot sauce. Last week, the Houston rapper announced on social media that “Thee Mf Hot Girl has her very own HOTTIE SAUCE,” which launched at all Popeyes locations on October 19. Hot Girl Meg is following a recent trend of celebrities collaborating with fast-food chains, like Travis Scott and his popular quarter-pounder, fries with barbecue sauce, and Sprite combo at McDonald’s. Rather than remixing a few items, Megan released a limited-edition sauce of her own, aptly named “Hottie Sauce.” The collaboration doesn’t stop at the drive-through—it also includes spicy merch like chicken-shaped dog toys and a flame-broiled bikini, and a joint six-figure donation from the star and Popeyes to local nonprofit Houston Random Acts of Kindness. Other artists may have peddled a burger or two before her, but Megan isn’t stopping with one sauce. She’s now a franchise owner who will be opening her own Popeyes locations. Just as she did with Houston rap, Megan is elevating this new (and kind of bizarre, if we’re being honest) marketing trend to another level.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

How Travis Scott Is Supporting Kylie Jenner During Her Second Pregnancy

Sources tells HollywoodLife exclusively that Travis Scott has been going ‘above and beyond’ for Kylie Jenner during her second pregnancy. Get more details here. Travis Scott has “been a rock” for Kylie Jenner during her second pregnancy, sources have revealed exclusively to HollywoodLife. The couple, who also share daughter Stormi, 3, together, confirmed they were expecting baby number two in September; and according to a source close to the rapper, 30, Travis has been very hands on.
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Variety

37K+
Followers
41K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy