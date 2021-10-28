CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Famous French Priest Abbé Pierre Gets Biopic Treatment From SND – AFM (EXCLUSIVE)

By Elsa Keslassy
 6 days ago
France’s most famous Catholic priest, Abbé Pierre , will be portrayed in a €15 million ($17.5 million) biopic movie produced by SND and Wassim Beji, who previously teamed on “Yves Saint Laurent.”

Titled “Abbé Pierre, a Century of Devotion,” the movie will be directed by Frederic Tellier (“Goliath,” “Through the Fire”) with Benjamin Lavernhe (“The Speech”) playing the title role, alongside Emmanuelle Bercot (“Mon Roi,” “Polisse”).

SND, the commercial arm of French TV network M6, is producing the film with Beji at WY Productions and will launch sales at the American Film Market. “Abbé Pierre” will start shooting in December.

Tellier, who depicted the world of firefighters in the critically acclaimed film “Through the Fire,” has done extensive research on the French priest’s legacy in order to chart his life.

Born and raised a Catholic, Henri Groues became a member of the Resistance during World War II, an experience which shaped him and catalyzed his desire to help others. From the end of WWII to his death in 2007, Abbé Pierre lived many lives, he was even involved in French politics, becoming deputy of the Popular Republican Movement, and founded the Emmaus movement, an org dedicated to helping low income and homeless people and refugees. Abbé Pierre met Charlie Chaplin, the General De Gaulle and Albert Einstein, among other iconic figures.

“Telling the extraordinary achievements of Abbé Pierre will allow us to make a film about France’s 20th century history, weaving art and emotion with an epic and cinematic dimension,” said Ramy Nahas, head of international sales and distribution, who added that film will be uplifting, heart-warming with a contemporary resonance, as it will give a perspective on today’s civilization.

The key crew includes cinematographer Renaud Chassaing (“Through the Fire”), costume designer Charlotte Betaillole (“Goliath”), set designer Nicolas De Boiscullé (“De Gaulle”) and makeup artist Flore Masson (“Titane”).

Besides “Yves Saint Laurent,” SND’s previous biopics include “De Gaulle,” a film about the French resistance hero who became President of France.

Variety

Stellan Skarsgard, Andrea Riseborough to Star in Chinese Director Huang Ran’s ‘What Remains’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Stellan Skarsgard (“Dune,” “Chernobyl”), Andrea Riseborough (“Birdman,” “ZeroZeroZero”) and Gustaf Skarsgard (“Vikings,” “Westworld”) have joined the cast of psychological crime drama “What Remains.” The English-language film, which begins shooting next month in Finland, is the feature directorial debut of Huang Ran, a mainland Chinese artist-turned-filmmaker. His previous “The Administration of Glory” debuted in the short film competition at Cannes in 2014. The script of “What Remains” was written by Megan Everett Skarsgard. In addition to the stellar cast, the film has attracted a world-class production crew. This includes  cinematographer Christopher Blauvelt (“Emman, “First Cow”) and production designer Mikael Varhelyi (“The Girl With...
MOVIES
Variety

El Estudio Taps ‘A Fantastic Woman’ Scribe Gonzalo Maza to Adapt B. Traven’s ’Macario’ (EXCLUSIVE)

In a flagship deal for the Spanish-speaking world’s ever more global industry, Gonzalo Maza, co-writer of Sebastián Lelio’s Academy Award-winning “A Fantastic Woman,” has been tapped by production powerhouse El Estudio to adapt “Macario,” a novella written by the legendary B. Traven. Traven’s 1927 novel, “The Treasure of the Sierra Madre,” was given a big screen makeover by John Huston in the 1948 film of the same name, starring Humphrey Bogart, which won three Academy Awards and is often described as Huston and Bogart’s finest work. The announcement of the new film project was made by El Estudio on the eve of...
MOVIES
New Haven Register

Australian Auteur Rolf De Heer Shooting 'The Mountain,' Fandango Launches Sales at AFM (EXCLUSIVE)

“The Mountain” (pictured above in a first-look image) tells the story of a central character named BlackWoman, who is abandoned in a cage in the middle of the desert. Following her escape from the cage, “she walks through pestilence and persecution, from desert to mountain to city, to find … more captivity,” reads the film’s synopsis.
MOVIES
Variety

‘Gloria’ Star Paulina García Heading, Exec Producing Matías Rojas’ ‘Our Memory’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Paulina García, who won the Berlinale’s 2013 best actress Silver Bear for her role in Sebastián Lelio’s Chilean drama “Gloria,” is starring in and executive producing Matías Rojas Valencia’s “Our Memory” (“Nuestra Memoria”). The documentary-hybrid is based on Rojas’ research into a powerful enclave in southern Chile and the influence it continues to have on the country — subject matter that he also explores in his latest feature, “A Place Called Dignity.” “Our Memory” is a film “that defies cinematic genres,” producer Clara Larraín of Santiago-based Clara Films told Variety. It was written and directed by Rojas and is produced by Larraín...
MOVIES
Variety

Beatles Manager Movie ‘Midas Man’ to Continue Filming Despite Exit by Director Jonas Akerlund

Production for “Midas Man” is set to continue next week despite director Jonas Akerlund (pictured above left) potentially departing the film, Variety can confirm. The film, a biopic of legendary music manager Brian Epstein, started shooting two weeks ago, with first look images revealed of Jacob Fortune-Lloyd (“The Queen’s Gambit”) and “Outlander” star Rosie Day as 1960s pop singer Cilla Black.
MOVIES
Variety

Variety

