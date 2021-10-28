Drake Moves Into $65 Million ‘Natural’ Beverly Hills Mansion

Click here to read the full article.

[Update, 10/28/21: Sources close to Drake tell Dirt that he only stayed in this Beverly Hills house briefly and is not looking to buy in the area at this time.]

The entire Beverly Hills neighborhood of Trousdale Estates is buzzing about the posh area’s newest celebrity resident — music superstar Aubrey “Drake” Graham. Though he’s spent the last decade living out in the Hidden Hills gated community an hour northwest of central L.A., Drake appears to be testing the 90210’s real estate waters by renting, at least for now. Could a permanent move be on the horizon? Well, The Weeknd just did it , so why not also Drake?

The native Canadian is widely known for his love of palatial homes. His custom Toronto mansion reportedly spans 50,000 square feet and his Hidden Hills estate consists of three adjacent houses . The Beverly Hills rental property is equally lavish, built on speculation by international architecture firm SAOTA and completed this year. There’s a 20-foot stone waterfall that cascades down from an exterior moat, passing through the home’s dining room before pooling into a semi-subterranean courtyard, where the water wraps around a 15-foot-tall olive tree imported from Italy — planted using a crane and a 15-person crew.

All that drama comes with a steep price. The house first hit the market this year with a publicity-assuring $65 million ask, and was widely marketed as a “natural” home — because the finishes and design incorporate elements of nature, including the aforementioned olive tree centerpiece and the waterfall. The house even has a name — “Elementi” — though it’s since been taken off the market, and it’s unclear how much Drake is paying for his stay.

The half-acre property sits on a prominent Trousdale ridge and last sold in 2014 for $15 million, per records. The current house was built on speculation by Luxford Investment Group , a high-end development firm headed by real estate agent Michael Chen, on behalf of the home’s owner — an LLC with links to billionaire Chinese film producer and art collector Wang Zhongjun.

In any case, Drake seems to be enjoying his new digs, happily posting Instagram photos and “stories” taken at the contemporary palace. Other nifty features in the home’s 18,000 square feet include a double-height marble atrium entryway, a sinuously curved spiral staircase, a movie theater, bespoke Minotti furniture and an all-custom kitchen with pricey Gaggenau appliances and a marble island, plus a separate “catering” kitchen with Viking appliances.

The private owner’s suite visually appears cantilevered over the hillside below and offers dual bathrooms — both of them slathered in exotic species of marble — a store-sized closet/dressing room and a 400-square-foot private terrace with a jacuzzi.