ESPN's The Undefeated Sets Premiere Date For Ahmaud Arbery Documentary

By Ryan Shepard
 6 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

The life and legacy of Ahmaud Arbery will live on through a new documentary called I Run With Maud . Narrated by former Atlanta Falcons Running Back Warrick Dunn , the film will highlight Arbery's life, his tragic death and violence against Black and brown people in America.

"On February 23, 2020, Ahmaud Arbery went for a run and never came home. For many Black distance runners nationwide, the viral video of Arbery’s killing was a cruel reminder of the dangers of running while Black. They pledged to 'Run With Maud' all the way to the 50th NYC Marathon this November, and until justice is served. The long-awaited trial against Arbery’s killers begins in October 2021. I Run With Maud: A Promise. A Movement will explore the layers of this pivotal moment in history, and Arbery’s lasting impact," the trailer's description reads.

Arbery was jogging through a neighborhood in Glynn County, Georgia on February 23, 2020 when he was approached by three armed individuals. During the encounter, Arbery sustained fatal gunshot wounds, but no one was arrested at the time of the shooting. More than two months later, video of the shooting was released to the public and charges were handed down to the three men involved. Twenty months later, the trio is on trial for murder in Georgia and will also face federal charges in 2022.

In honor of Arbery's memory, a number of activists, public figures and politicians have called for change in the state of Georgia. Most notably, a Civil War-era citizens arrest law that was used to justify the trio's actions has been revoked. Also, a number of groups have raised funds for the Arbery family as well as nonprofit groups aiming to create change. Not to mention, Arbery's friend, Akeem Baker , used the phrase "Run With Maud" to create a local group that gets to together to jog like Arbery enjoyed doing.

ESPN 's The Undefeated released the documentary's first trailer on Thursday. The film will be unveiled on ESPN+ this Friday.

Reading about Black trauma can have an impact on your mental health. If you or someone you know need immediate mental health help, text "STRENGTH" to the Crisis Text Line at 741-741 to be connected to a certified crisis counselor. These additional resources are also available:

The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline 1-800-273-8255

The National Alliance on Mental Illness 1-800-950-6264

The Association of Black Psychologists 1-301-449-3082

The Anxiety and Depression Association of America 1-240-485-1001

For more mental health resources, click HERE .

Get the latest news 24/7 on The Black Information Network. Listen now on the iHeartRadio app or click HERE to tune in live.

ABOUT

BIN: Black Information Network is the first and only 24x7 comprehensive national audio Black News service dedicated to providing an objective, accurate and trusted source of continual news coverage with a Black voice and perspective.

