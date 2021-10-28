CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Illinois’ Top Doc Encouraging Residents To Get COVID Booster Shot

By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
 6 days ago

CHICAGO (CBS) — Eighty-one percent of the people in Illinois who are eligible to get the COVID-19 vaccine have gotten at least one shot.

Now, the state’s top doctor is encouraging people to get their booster shot by publicly getting hers on Thursday. She also took the opportunity to urge people still waiting to get the vaccine to roll up their sleeves now.

“As I am getting my third shot, people who got J&J are getting their booster, their second shot. Those of you who have not gotten their first, you are behind and it’s time to change that. and you can get that done today,” said Dr. Ngozi Ezike, head of the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH.)

“I encourage everybody out there who hasn’t gotten vaccinated to get vaccinated. Please get vaccinated,” said Dr. Steve Lowenthal of the Rush Copley Medical Center.

After the news conference, Doctor Ezike sat down to get her booster shot. People 65 and older, those with underlying medical conditions or who work in high risk settings can now get a booster shot.

Like the other doses, the booster shot is also free.

kanecountyconnects.com

COVID-19 UPDATE: CDC Expands Eligibility For Booster Shots; Age 5-11 Could Get Vaccine Next Month; 15,131 Illinois Cases Last Week

For questions about the COVID-19 vaccine, contact the Kane County Health Department at COVIDVaccine@co.kane.il.us​. OVERVIEW: Age 5-11 Could Get Vaccine Next Month; Portugal Has Highest Vax Rate in Europe; China Infections Increasing. Children ages 5 to 11 may be eligible for COVID-19 vaccines by early next month, according to Dr....
WHYY

Black Doctors Consortium to offer COVID-19 vaccine for kids, pending CDC approval

Ask us about COVID-19: What questions do you have about the coronavirus and vaccines?. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration last week issued an emergency use authorization of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for kids ages 5 to 11. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s independent advisory committee is meeting this week, and will soon vote on whether to recommend the vaccine for younger children.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WKYT 27

Lexington doctor recommends getting a COVID-19 booster shot

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Within a few days, COVID-19 boosters will become widely available. Although they’re optional, health experts recommend getting one if you’re eligible. “Those in high-risk environments, those that are immunocompromised, the elderly, and those in healthcare,” said Dr. Ryan Stanton, a Lexington emergency room physician. Stanton said...
LEXINGTON, KY
stlpublicradio.org

Illinois day care workers must get their COVID shots by Dec. 3

SPRINGFIELD, IL – Gov. JB Pritzker announced an executive order Friday that will add day care personnel to the list of professions that must either be vaccinated against COVID-19 or submit to weekly testing. The governor’s office said it expects the order to affect 55,000 individuals in the state, although...
ILLINOIS STATE
WHAV

Haverhill Offers COVID-19 Booster Vaccine Shots Thursday for Eligible Residents

Haverhill begins administering COVID-19 vaccine booster shots this Thursday by appointment. Mayor James J. Fiorentini said the Haverhill Health Department is offering booster shots for certain individuals who received initial shots six or months ago and otherwise qualify. Eligibility is initially available to those 65 years and older or ages 18 and up who live in long-term care settings, have underlying medical conditions or work or live in high-risk settings.
HAVERHILL, MA
news3lv.com

Governor Sisolak gets COVID vaccine booster shot

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak visited University Medical Center in Las Vegas Wednesday to receive his COVID-19 vaccination booster shot. The governor got his dose of Moderna after originally receiving a single dose of Johnson & Johnson in March 2021. The Governor was joined by infection disease...
LAS VEGAS, NV
CBS Pittsburgh

COVID-19 In Pennsylvania: State Reports 2-Day Total Of 7,480 New Cases, 78 Additional Deaths

By: KDKA-TV News Staff HARRISBURG (KDKA) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health is reporting a two-day total of 7,480 new coronavirus cases and 78 additional deaths. The data covers up until Saturday. The Department of Health says another two-day total will be released Tuesday. This brings the statewide total to 1,564,939 cases and 31,455 total COVID-19 related deaths since the pandemic began. There are 2,754 people across the state in the hospital with COVID-19, with 653 in ICUs. Statewide percent positive decreased to 8.8%. The state says 13,909,429 total vaccine doses have been administered, and 6,462,017 people are fully vaccinated. So far, 71.9% of Pennsylvanians...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WUSA9

VERIFY: Can you get a COVID booster and a flu shot at the same time?

WASHINGTON — COVID-19 boosters are now available for millions of Americans. On October 21, CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky officially greenlit Moderna boosters for individuals in select high-risk groups at least six months after their second vaccine and Johnson&Johnson boosters for anyone 18 and older at least two months after their shot. Back in September, Pfizer's booster went through the FDA's emergency use authorization and CDC's recommendation process.
PUBLIC HEALTH
