Illinois’ Top Doc Encouraging Residents To Get COVID Booster Shot

CHICAGO (CBS) — Eighty-one percent of the people in Illinois who are eligible to get the COVID-19 vaccine have gotten at least one shot.

Now, the state’s top doctor is encouraging people to get their booster shot by publicly getting hers on Thursday. She also took the opportunity to urge people still waiting to get the vaccine to roll up their sleeves now.

“As I am getting my third shot, people who got J&J are getting their booster, their second shot. Those of you who have not gotten their first, you are behind and it’s time to change that. and you can get that done today,” said Dr. Ngozi Ezike, head of the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH.)

“I encourage everybody out there who hasn’t gotten vaccinated to get vaccinated. Please get vaccinated,” said Dr. Steve Lowenthal of the Rush Copley Medical Center.

After the news conference, Doctor Ezike sat down to get her booster shot. People 65 and older, those with underlying medical conditions or who work in high risk settings can now get a booster shot.

Like the other doses, the booster shot is also free.