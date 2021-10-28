CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crews Begin Treatment At Welles Park To Rid The Field Of Grubs

By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
 6 days ago
CHICAGO (CBS) – – Crews were out spraying the fields at Welles Park Thursday trying to get rid of grubs.

The June-beetle larvae emerged from the ground in masses chewing up all the grass, leaving only dirt behind.

The Chicago Park District had to close down the baseball diamonds at both Welles and Winnemac parks .

The fields will also be fertilized and seeded next week, but the fields won’t be available to play on until May or June.

