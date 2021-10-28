CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Algonquin, IL

Algonquin Police Arrest Man Locked In Hotel Room After Trying To Serve Warrant

By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
CBS Chicago
CBS Chicago
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01BJzl_0cfYfqZF00

CHICAGO (CBS) — A man is under arrest after locking himself in a hotel room for hours while A man is under arrest after locking himself in a hotel room for hours while Algonquin police were trying to serve a warrant for a parole violation. Algonquin police were trying to serve a warrant for a parole violation.

Police tried to contact La-Burron Jackson around 11 a.m. yesterday, but he refused to answer the door.

SWAT negotiators talked with Jackson for several hours. When that didn’t work, SWAT officers used tear gas to get him out.

He was arrested around 8 p.m. More charges are expected to be filed against Jackson.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WCIA

Danville Police: Man arrested after shots fired

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Danville Police were dispatched to an area near the 100 block of West Harrison Street in response to reported shots fired at around 12:17 p.m. on Tuesday. Police said a few witnesses had called 911 and stated that they saw two men in the street shooting at each other. Both suspects […]
DANVILLE, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Algonquin, IL
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
Algonquin, IL
Crime & Safety
ABC7 Chicago

Boy, 14, dies after shot by man he allegedly tried to steal gaming console from in Belmont Heights

CHICAGO -- A 14-year-old died after he and another teen were shot by someone they allegedly tried to rob over the weekend in Belmont Heights on the Northwest Side. Pablo Alvarez died Monday morning, two days after he was shot by a FOID cardholder who opened fire when the teens grabbed his gaming console without paying, police and the Cook County medical examiner's office said.
CHICAGO, IL
whdh.com

Police: Man who followed woman, tried getting into her house arrested after breaking into another Brookline home

BROOKLINE, MASS. (WHDH) - A man accused of following a woman home before trying to get into her house was arrested after breaking into another Brookline home, police said. Officers responding to a reported break-in on Lawrence Road just after 9:30 a.m. Thursday met with the homeowner who said he confronted an unknown man who had entered his garage through a closed door, according to Brookline police.
BROOKLINE, MA
wbiw.com

Mitchell man arrested after police find meth

BEDFORD – A Mitchell man was arrested Monday after a Bedford Police officer spotted an erratic driver near the intersection of 19th and C streets. The officer followed the driver and stopped the female driver in the Circle K parking lot on 16th Street. Police say her passenger 25-year-old Brandon...
BEDFORD, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Hotel Room#Swat
Montana Standard

Police blotter: early morning DUI, wanted man, arrested twice, assault warrant

Kristen Hill-Huff, 46, of Butte was arrested just before 5 a.m. Thursday at the U.S. Post Office on Dewey Blvd., after a witness had called police and stated that the woman appeared to be intoxicated. When police arrived, Hill-Huff, who had an 11-year-old child in her vehicle, failed sobriety maneuvers...
BUTTE, MT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
wamwamfm.com

Jasper Man Arrested After Fleeing Police on ATV

A wanted Jasper man has been arrested following a police chase. Early last week, police attempted to arrest 34-year-old Johnny Strotman on warrants out of Orange and Crawford Counties. According to court documents, Strotman was staying at his father’s home. Police say once they arrived at the home, Strotman took...
JASPER, IN
CBS Miami

Police Arrest Man Accused Of Shooting Tow Truck Driver In North Miami

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The man accused of shooting a tow truck driver is under arrest. Police say Illian Geordanice illegally parked his car in the 12000 block of NW 7 Avenue in North Miami. Officers say when a tow truck driver tried towing the vehicle, Geordanice and another person began yelling at the driver before they attacked him. “When the tow truck driver got here, he hooked up the car, he was finishing strapping it down and two guys from the garage next door came out and started beating him up. My husband said to call the police that they were beating on him, and we heard a shot fired,” said nearby business owner Leslie Erb. Police say Geordanice shot the driver, adding that the other person with him also had a firearm. Geordanice is charged with aggravated assault with a firearm.
NORTH MIAMI, FL
CBS Chicago

Off-Duty CPD Officer Charged With Reckless Discharge Of Firearm; Prosecutors Say She Shot At Carjackers Who Had Not Threatened Her In Busy Evergreen Park Parking Lot

CHICAGO (CBS) — A Chicago Police officer stood charged with felony reckless discharge of a firearm Sunday, after authorities said while off duty, she fired at a group of carjackers who never displayed a weapon or endangered her. Bond for Officer Oneta Sampson Carney, 58, was set at $5,000 Sunday. In a proffer, an assistant Cook County State’s Attorney said Carney was with her husband loading groceries into her 2016 Toyota 4Runner sport-utility vehicle around 6:45 p.m. Saturday at the Sam’s Club at 9400 S. Western Ave. in Evergreen Park. The vehicle was parked near the entrance of the building, and numerous people...
CHICAGO, IL
Fox11online.com

Homeless man trying to stay warm started Manitowoc fire, police say

MANITOWOC (WLUK) -- A homeless man trying to stay warm started a fire that damaged some homes in a Manitowoc neighborhood, police allege. The fire was reported early Monday morning at a vacant home in the 3300 block of Mero Street. Police and firefighters say they determined the fire started in a detached building on the property, then spread to the vacant home and other homes nearby. Police say the fire caused significant damage to occupied homes in the area.
MANITOWOC, WI
CBS Chicago

CBS Chicago

Chicago, IL
47K+
Followers
20K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 2 News bring you the latest news, sports, and weather in Chicago.

 https://chicago.cbslocal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy