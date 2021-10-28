Algonquin Police Arrest Man Locked In Hotel Room After Trying To Serve Warrant

CHICAGO (CBS) — A man is under arrest after locking himself in a hotel room for hours while A man is under arrest after locking himself in a hotel room for hours while Algonquin police were trying to serve a warrant for a parole violation. Algonquin police were trying to serve a warrant for a parole violation.

Police tried to contact La-Burron Jackson around 11 a.m. yesterday, but he refused to answer the door.

SWAT negotiators talked with Jackson for several hours. When that didn’t work, SWAT officers used tear gas to get him out.

He was arrested around 8 p.m. More charges are expected to be filed against Jackson.