Intimate settings for singer-songwriter performances are common, in fact, I would argue that is the norm. Charlotte, NC houses many venues that could cater well to an intimate setting and likely none better suited than the Stage Door Theatre. Part of the Blumenthal Performing Arts Center, the Stage Door Theatre is tucked away with a small entrance that if you are not looking for it, you can walk right by. This unique space brings in an eclectic group of acts many of which you simply will not have a chance to see anywhere else in the city. This night singer-songwriter Lera Lynn came to town and she brought with her another amazing talent in support on this tour in Andrew Combs.

ENTERTAINMENT ・ 2 DAYS AGO