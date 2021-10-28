'A big win': Target to anchor Midtown development

Two Sauget, Illinois, adult clubs have been sold as part of an $88 million deal for 11 businesses total. Houston-based RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: RICK) said this month it closed on the acquisitions, which include The Diamond Cabaret St. Louis, 1401 Mississippi Ave., and Country Rock Cabaret, 200 Monsanto Ave. The other clubs are located in North Carolina, Maine, Louisville, Indianapolis and Denver. Troy Lowrie of Lakewood, Colorado, was the seller in the deal, announced in July.

