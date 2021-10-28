CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Retail

'A big win': Target to anchor Midtown development

By Jacob Kirn
St. Louis Business Journal
St. Louis Business Journal
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The 70,000-square-foot store will be similar to neighborhood-style stores the...

www.bizjournals.com

Comments / 0

Related
dayton.com

New Dorothy Lane Market in Mason to anchor $150 million development

Mason is a destination location for world-class roller coasters, professional tennis, innovation and soon a gourmet grocery. Dayton-based Dorothy Lane Market announced plans on Wednesday to enter the greater Cincinnati market to build its fourth location as part of a $150 million mixed-use planned community at the corner of Mason-Montgomery and Western Row roads, where the Western Row golf course was formerly located.
MASON, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Midtown#Retailer
corpmagazine.com

Target to Open Store in Midtown Apartment Complex

Target is coming to Detroit. City Club Apartments, a 100-year-old Detroit company, and the City of Detroit jointly announced Monday that Target will become an anchor tenant in the newest City Club Apartments mixed-use community in Midtown. The announcement was made by City Club Apartments CEO Jonathan Holtzman, Detroit Mayor...
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

New Target store planned for Midtown Detroit

DETROIT – A new Target store is planned for Midtown Detroit. Developers announced plans Monday for a 32,000-square-foot store to be located at the southeast corner of Mack and Woodward avenues. City Club Apartments, the developer, said this Midtown store will follow the format of similar sized stores around the...
DETROIT, MI
St. Louis Business Journal

2 Sauget clubs sold as part of $88M deal

Two Sauget, Illinois, adult clubs have been sold as part of an $88 million deal for 11 businesses total. Houston-based RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: RICK) said this month it closed on the acquisitions, which include The Diamond Cabaret St. Louis, 1401 Mississippi Ave., and Country Rock Cabaret, 200 Monsanto Ave. The other clubs are located in North Carolina, Maine, Louisville, Indianapolis and Denver. Troy Lowrie of Lakewood, Colorado, was the seller in the deal, announced in July.
SAUGET, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Economy
ballparkdigest.com

Big Camelback Ranch-Glendale development finally in works?

We could see some of the long-awaited development at Camelback Ranch-Glendale, spring home of the Chicago White Sox and Los Angeles Dodgers, as the teams issue an RFP for five lots adjacent to the facility. Camelback Spring Training LLC–the joint Dodgers/White Sox venture–is seeking “compatible and complimentary” proposals for the...
REAL ESTATE
GlobeSt.com

New JV Targets Production Studios Development

King Street Capital Management, Alberta Investment Management Corp. and a sovereign wealth fund have formed a joint venture alongside East End Studios to acquire and develop class-A production studios. The investment strategy aims to meet the escalating demand for production space in Los Angeles. The strategy will target the redevelopment...
LOS ANGELES, CA
resourceworld.com

Explorers and developers targeting cobalt projects

Historically, the metal cobalt was a by-product of mines that were mainly concerned with other metals, for example, silver. That was the case for the1903 silver rush around the Town of Cobalt in northeastern Ontario. The hundreds of veins in the camp featured high-grade silver values accompanied by several cobalt minerals.
INDUSTRY
St. Louis Business Journal

St. Louis telehealth startup Rezilient earns share of $10M prize as finalist in global innovation contest

St. Louis telehealth startup Rezilient has been named a finalist in a global innovation contest, snagging a portion of a $10 million prize purse. Rezilient is one of 15 groups that will compete next year in the final round of the $10 million ANA Avatar XPRIZE contest. The contest, staged by the nonprofit XPRIZE Foundation, is a four-year global startup competition that includes teams developing robotic avatar systems designed to “transport human presence to a remote location in real time.”
SAINT LOUIS, MO
St. Louis Business Journal

St. Louis digital consulting firm Perficient is turning itself into a global company. Here's how.

St. Louis-based digital consulting firm Perficient has long relied on acquisitions to expand its capabilities. But its most recent deals have done more than round out its digital consulting services. They've also rapidly expanded Perficient's global footprint. Thanks to those deals and other investments, a majority of Perficient's workforce is now based outside North America.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
St. Louis Business Journal

St. Louis Business Journal

1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
222K+
Views
ABOUT

The St. Louis Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

 http://www.bizjournals.com/stlouis

Comments / 0

Community Policy