Sam Frost pops back up on Instagram following anti-vax controversy

By Danica Baker
thebrag.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleICYMI, Sam Frost deactivated her Instagram account earlier this month after receiving backlash for posting an IGTV video in which she admitted she wasn’t vaccinated. Last night, Frost reactivated her account and posted a message to her stories thanking those who supported her “through the storm”. The story has since been...

thebrag.com

Comments / 0

Indy100

Adele gets asked VERY awkward question on Instagram Live and her response leaves fans in hysterics

It’s fair to say that Adele has well and truly delighted fans around the world after emerging from her long musical hiatus.The singer has now taken to social media to interact with fans amid speculation that her highly anticipated album will be released soon.The famously private Adele made a rare appearance on Instagram Live, giving fans the chance to ask questions directly to her in real time.During the conversation, she played a brief snippet of a new song, but it was some people’s questions that entertained her fans.One Instagram user asked Adele, “What’s your body count?” – essentially asking her...
MUSIC
mymmanews.com

How to have more followers on Instagram?

Create an Instagram biography that is unique to you. Writing a biography is a difficult task that must be completed by anyone who runs a business or maintains a website. Whatever you’re doing to boost your Instagram followers, Twitter followers, LinkedIn followers, or the author of a guest post’s résumé, it ought to make potential followers remember you and care about you. They will be enthusiastic as your new Instagram followers if you use a beautiful résumé. Furthermore, Instagram’s profile should be enhanced for branding and marketing purposes. In the first line of its profile, the Golde Health and Beauty brand, for example, includes keywords like “superfood,” “health,” and “beauty.” Then it not only explains what your brand’s content is to new fans, but it also tells you when to show it in search results.
INTERNET
Indy100

Kylie Jenner again accused of ‘blackfishing’ after appearing to have darker skin in Instagram video

Kylie Jenner has again come under fire for accusations of “blackfishing” after sharing a selfie video on her Instagram stories with a noticeably darker skin tone. The cosmetics mogul and Keeping Up With the Kardashians star received backlash after posting the video on Sunday. In the clip, she can be seen listening to Smoke by Don Toliver featuring HVN and SoFaygo in a car. She gazes into the camera before revealing her look for the day and placing her hand on her pregnant stomach. Viewers immediately noticed that the 24-year-old’s skin complexion was darker than usual..@KylieJenner looks gorgeous in...
CELEBRITIES
Cosmopolitan

People think Kylie Jenner accidentally just posted a picture of a wedding ring

It's all go in the Kardashian-Jenner family right now (when is it not?). Kylie Jenner is expecting baby no.2, Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are engaged and that's before we've even begun to think about Khloe, Kim and Kendall. Well, it looks like there could be more dramatic news on the horizon, after fans' recent theory that Kylie accidentally posted a picture of a wedding ring on Instagram.
CELEBRITIES
WWD

Maeve Reilly Talks Megan Fox’s ‘Sexy,’ ‘Rock ‘n’ Roll’ Style and Coordinating With Machine Gun Kelly

Click here to read the full article. If anyone is having a big year for style, it’s Megan Fox. From her naked Mugler dress at the MTV VMAs to her scorching red cutout Peter Dundas gown at the Met Gala to her bright pink, Barbie-inspired Mach & Mach jumpsuit at the iHeartRadio Music Awards, the actress has elevated her red carpet and street style again and again.More from WWDHalloween 2021 Pop Culture-inspired CostumesPhotos of the Best Men's Fashion at the 2021 EmmysBackstage at David Koma Spring 2022 In the last few months, Fox’s outfits have caused constant frenzies on the internet, with...
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Pink Floyd legend Roger Waters, 78, marries 43-year-old former driver

Pink Floyd co-founder Roger Waters is married for the fifth time at 78 — to a beautiful 43-year-old woman who was his driver. Waters announced on Instagram he has married Kamilah Chavis, whom he has been dating for around five years, posting a series of photos of the happy couple celebrating their wedding in the Hamptons, where he owns a mansion.
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

Will Smith ‘Fell in Love’ With His ‘Six Degrees of Separation’ Costar Stockard Channing

Going method. In Will Smith’s forthcoming Will memoir, he’s getting candid about his past and current relationships. During the 53-year-old King Richard star’s first marriage to ex-wife Sheree Zampino — with whom he shares 28-year-old son Trey — the Pennsylvania native claimed he “fell in love” with Stockard Channing while they worked together on Six Degrees of Separation in 1993.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Doja Cat's 'Atlantis' Halloween Costume Is a Must-See

At least one celebrity hasn't forgotten about Disney's Atlantis: The Lost Empire. Singer Doja Cat went all out to bring Princess Kida to life for her Halloween costume. The "Need to Know" singer shared a look at the intricate costume on Instagram back on Oct. 21, the day Doja Cat celebrated her birthday.
CELEBRITIES
goodhousekeeping.com

Heidi Klum, 48, Wears Bright Orange Underwear In New Instagram Photos

Kim Kardashian’s shapewear and underwear brand Skims just partnered with Fendi for a specialty line called Fendi x Skims. And, while the line isn’t available to the public until Nov. 9, Heidi Klum got her hands on a few items early. Long outdoor runs keep her grounded and fit. ICYMI:...
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Beloved Actor Dies of COVID-19 at 73

Indian actor Yusuf Hussain has passed away at the age of 73 after contracting COVID-19. The Tribune India reports that Hussain, best known for his roles in Dhoom 2, Raees, and Road to Sangam passed away on Saturday at Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai. His son-in-law, filmmaker Hansal Mehta, who is...
PUBLIC HEALTH
People

Ed Sheeran Reveals Wife Cherry Seaborn Asked If He Was 'F—ing Joking' During Proposal

Ed Sheeran's proposal to wife Cherry Seaborn was far from "Perfect" — in fact, thanks to a little rain, it nearly didn't happen at all the way he'd planned. Sheeran, 30, married Seaborn in an intimate chapel ceremony in January 2019, but there were a few bumps in the road when it came to getting to that point, most notably that Sheeran wasn't even sure she'd say yes.
CELEBRITIES
AceShowbiz

Brandy's Daughter Sy'rai Smith Shows Off Dramatic Transformation After Drastic Weight Loss

Taking part in a new TikTok challenge, the 19-year-old daughter of the 'Boy Is Mine' singer shares several before and after photos to show her weight loss journey. AceShowbiz - Brandy's daughter may not be as famous as her mom is, but she is poised to inspire other girls with her own story. Sy'rai Smith has showed his dramatic transformation in a TikTok video after dropping lots of pounds.
WEIGHT LOSS
hypefresh.co

TEYANA TAYLOR’S TOP 15 JAW DROPPING FASHION MOMENTS

It all started with Kanye West’s 2016 “Fade” music video. The popular video featured “It Girl” Teyana Taylor and made major headlines giving the spotlight to the now fashionista. As time progressed, Taylor went on to make her mark in a plethora of industries: acting, modeling, and currently fashion. Fashion has always been a part of Teyana Taylor’s brand, from her music videos to her new role as Creative Director of PLT; Taylor clearly made her mark in the music industry. As a result, she has definitely become a cultural icon.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
DesignerzCentral

Justin Bieber’s Shocking Baby Announcement

Justin Bieber just released his new documentary, ‘Our World,’ on Friday and while the film shared a number of juicy tidbits about the singer’s life, one of the most noteworthy was an update on whether or not he and his wife, Hailey Baldwin Bieber, had begun trying for a child yet.
CELEBRITIES

