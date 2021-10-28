CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
George Strait Honors First Responders With Powerful “Weight Of The Badge” Music Video

By Brady Cox
 6 days ago

Back in 2019, ol’ George Strait proved he’s still as good as he once was with his 30th studio album, Honky Tonk Time Machine .

With that being said, there was one song that really separated itself from the rest, and that’s “The Weight Of The Badge.”

The song is a tribute to all of the first responders out there, all of the sacrifices they’ve made, and those who’ve lost loved ones while doing their duties to protect and serve the individuals of this country.

You can see it in the lyrics:

“He swore that oath to protect and serve
Pours his heart and soul into both those words
Lays his life on the line
And the line he walks is razor-fine
Tempered strength is always tough
But he ain’t gonna buckle under the weight of the badge.”

Cuts DEEP.

I mean, that’s a country song that’s actually saying something. We could use a few more of them these days…

And now, over two years removed from the release of the song, we finally have a music video to go along with it.

The video opens up with a police chief discussing the sacrifices he’s had to make, along with fellow first responders, including his own experiences seeing police officers not come home… killed in the line of duty.

The rest of the video gives you a dose of perspective and a look at what these brave men and women go through on a day-to-day basis.

“The men and women in this music video are our friends and neighbors who carry The Weight of the Badge each day. Thank you. We appreciate you and the sacrifices you and your families make.”

Powerful stuff.

