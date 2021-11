We're on the verge of what could possibly be a historic weekend in soccer. Depending on what happens, we could be witness to the final match of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's tenure at Manchester United. And oh, what a tenure it has been! Nobody will ever forget his mediocre (in the context of Manchester United) results in the Premier League, or that time he led the Red Devils to a runners-up finish in the 2020-21 Europa League. And what about that time United finished second in the Premier League? They were only 12 points behind crosstown rival Manchester City and qualified for the Champions League!

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 6 DAYS AGO