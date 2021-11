It could not be more apparent the criminal justice “reforms” being championed by the liberal Majority Conferences are creating a dangerous environment for New Yorkers. One need only open their local newspaper to document the myriad failures and backfires of these policies. Residents in my district were forced to experience them firsthand this week as we witnessed one individual terrorizing our neighborhoods and getting arrested four times in less than a day.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 5 DAYS AGO