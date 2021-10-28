CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rams at Texans Week 8: How to Watch, Listen and Stream

By Nicholas Cothrel
RamDigest
RamDigest
 6 days ago
The Los Angeles Rams are riding high after beating Matthew Stafford's former team, entering the Week 8 contest against the Houston Texans with a 6-1 record.

The Rams offense has exploded through the first seven weeks – specifically Cooper Kupp – who's currently on an all-time pace to break the single-season receiving yards record.

Meanwhile, the Texans have struggled to get going in all three phases. As a result, Houston's point differential sits at -106.

Sunday's telecast will feature play-by-play analyst Chris Myers, color analyst Daryl Johnston and sideline reporter Jen Hale.

Be sure to follow us here at RamDigest.com for all the latest updates. Listed below is how to watch, listen and live stream on Sunday.

Game Information: Los Angeles Rams at Houston Texans

Current Records: Rams (6-1), Texans (1-6)

Aaron Donald Encouraged by the Growth of His Counterpart, Sebastian Joseph-Day

Rams' Aaron Donald loves what he's seeing from Sebastian Joseph-Day in his early-season success.

7 hours ago

Rams' Final Injury Report for Week 8 at Texans

The Rams have released their final injury report ahead of the Week 8 game against the Texans.

10 hours ago

Rams Rule Out Two Starters For Week 8 at Texans | Team Tracker

The Rams will be without two starters for their Week 8 matchup against the Texans.

11 hours ago

Date/Time: Sunday, Oct. 31 at 10:00 a.m. PT

Location: NRG Stadium (Houston, TX)

TV: FOX

Streaming: Fubo.tv

Radio: 93.1 JACK FM

  Sean McVay Wants Rookie WR Tutu Atwell to Show an 'Increased Sense of Urgency'

Nick Cothrel is the Publisher of Ram Digest. Follow Nick and Ram Digest on Twitter @NickCothrel & @RamDigestSI for more Rams coverage.

