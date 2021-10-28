Rams at Texans Week 8: How to Watch, Listen and Stream

The Los Angeles Rams are riding high after beating Matthew Stafford's former team, entering the Week 8 contest against the Houston Texans with a 6-1 record.

The Rams offense has exploded through the first seven weeks – specifically Cooper Kupp – who's currently on an all-time pace to break the single-season receiving yards record.

Meanwhile, the Texans have struggled to get going in all three phases. As a result, Houston's point differential sits at -106.

Sunday's telecast will feature play-by-play analyst Chris Myers, color analyst Daryl Johnston and sideline reporter Jen Hale.

Game Information: Los Angeles Rams at Houston Texans

Current Records: Rams (6-1), Texans (1-6)

Date/Time: Sunday, Oct. 31 at 10:00 a.m. PT

Location: NRG Stadium (Houston, TX)

TV: FOX

Streaming: Fubo.tv

Radio: 93.1 JACK FM

