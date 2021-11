Berthoud Community Library District welcomes Loveland residents, travelers, and all folks in the region. Berthoud Community Library District resources can be utilized by residents of Loveland Public Library, other local community members, and travelers! Being only 7 miles apart, the two libraries share a user and patron base. Travelers, visitors, and those passing through are welcome to stop by the Berthoud Community Library for a quick, quiet place to work or use the computer – including Loveland residents! All residents with a Colorado ID are welcome to apply for a library card, too.

