CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Houston Astros Tie Up World Series Against Atlanta Braves

By ESPN Radio
600 ESPN El Paso
600 ESPN El Paso
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

HOUSTON -- Astros second baseman Jose Altuve might not have the gaudy stats he's used to this postseason but he continues to come up big in the bigger moments in October. Altuve went 2-for-5 with a home run, his 22nd career blast in the playoffs, as Houston won Game 2 of...

krod.com

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

Atlanta Braves dodged yet another rule book disaster

Ultimately, this ruling may have impacted the Brewers more than the Atlanta Braves, but this MLB rule is still plain wrong. The Atlanta Braves continue to be on the wrong side of the MLB rulebook… and for whatever reason, playoff games seem to draw all kinds of cruel and unusual interpretations of baseball rules to their games.
MLB
WXIA 11 Alive

Who is the owner of the Atlanta Braves?

ATLANTA — The Atlanta Braves are headed to the World Series after finishing off the Los Angeles Dodgers on Saturday night with a 4-2 win to win the NLCS 4-2, as well. It's the first time in 22 years the Braves will appear in the Fall Classic. The last time...
MLB
FanSided

Astros hosed by umpires as Jose Altuve wrongly called out (Video)

A Jose Altuve single would’ve kept the Astros alive in the top of the fifth inning in ALCS Game 4 but the umpires hosed Houston instead. The Houston Astros entered Game 4 of the ALCS in dire need of a win over the Boston Red Sox. Unfortunately, the umpire crew at Fenway Park wasn’t trying to do them any favors.
MLB
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
FanSided

Adam Duvall just got his ankles broken by a baseball (Video)

Atlanta Braves outfielder Adam Duvall tried to field a baseball, but instead “broke his ankles” during Game 6 of the NLCS on Saturday. The Atlanta Braves are looking to exorcise the demons that was their collapse in the 2020 NLCS this Saturday with a Game 6 win over the Los Angeles Dodgers. With the win, they will reach the World Series for the first time since 1999. To do so, they will need to not make any mistakes.
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bernie Williams
Person
Drew Smyly
Person
Homer
Person
Manny Ramirez
FanSided

Astros make very embarrassing MLB history in World Series Game 5

The Houston Astros made MLB history in Game 5 of the World Series against the Braves. It just wasn’t the kind that any team wants to make. The MLB playoffs are over 100 years old. So it’s kind of hard to make history by doing something no player or team had ever done before.
MLB
sportstalkatl.com

Braves Report: Adam Duvall declines mutual option

I’ve talked about it several times leading up to the offseason, so this should come as no surprise, but Adam Duvall has declined his side of the mutual option, which would have paid him $7 million next season. But there is no need to worry, Braves fans. Duvall is still...
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Braves#Yankees#The Houston Astros
12up

New Joc Pederson tweet is something Braves fans will love

For the Atlanta Braves, they've simply got to be on top of the world right now. After winning the World Series on Tuesday night, the club's first since 1995, the parties surely haven't stopped. The players deserve this moment. The list includes Joc Pederson, who posted quite the photo of...
MLB
600 ESPN El Paso

Braves Blast 4 HRs, Beat Dodgers 9-2 for 3-1 Lead in NLCS

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Eddie Rosario homered twice in his second four-hit game of the NL Championship Series and six Atlanta pitchers combined on a four-hitter, giving the Braves a 9-2 victory over the Los Angeles Dodgers for a commanding 3-1 lead in their best-of-seven playoff. Rosario finished a double short of the cycle and knocked in four runs. Adam Duvall and Freddie Freeman also homered for Atlanta. Game 5 is Thursday at Dodger Stadium, with the Braves one win from their first pennant in 22 years and the defending World Series champions facing elimination. Pinch-hitter AJ Pollock drove in the Dodgers' only runs with a two-out RBI single in the fifth.
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World Series
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
MLB Teams
Atlanta Braves
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
Houston Astros
600 ESPN El Paso

Soler, Braves Overcome Morton Injury, Top Astros in Game 1

HOUSTON (AP) — Making his first start since testing positive for COVID-19, Jorge Soler became the first player to begin a World Series with a home run and the Atlanta Braves, despite the loss of pitcher Charlie Morton to a broken leg, hushed the Houston Astros 6-2 in Game 1. Boosted by a strong bullpen effort, a two-run homer by Adam Duvall and a late sacrifice fly from Freddie Freeman, the Braves coasted in their first Series appearance since Chipper Jones and the Big Three aces ascended in 1999. Jose Altuve, Carlos Correa and the Astros mostly looked lost at the plate. This is their third World Series in five seasons — and first since their illegal sign-stealing scheme was revealed.
MLB
600 ESPN El Paso

600 ESPN El Paso

El Paso, TX
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
207K+
Views
ABOUT

600 ESPN EL PASO has the best sports coverage for El Paso, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy