Apichatpong Weerasethakul, whose film oeuvre is gentle, perplexing and slightly trippy, immersed himself in things foreign for “Memoria,” only to find that many elements were decidedly familiar. The movie, which screens this week at the Tokyo International Film Festival, was Weerasethakul’s first shot outside his native Thailand. The picture was also the first time that he got to work with his long-time friend, Scottish actor Tilda Swinton. Speaking more Spanish than English, she plays a foreign woman (Jessica) in Colombia who goes off in search of an ominous sound. “Something I had dreamed of for a long time was working with Tilda....

MOVIES ・ 8 HOURS AGO