DARLINGTON, S.C. (WBTW) — A Darlington County jailed for murder has been charged with attempting to escape and a corrections officer has been reprimanded after an incident at the jail in late October. Dre Glorvun Nazier Hampton was being moved from his cell to take a shower on Oct. 25 when he got away from […]

DARLINGTON COUNTY, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO